Candle Day sale at Bath and Body Works is back: The $9.95 deal you don't want to miss

Dreaming of the warm glow of Merry Cookie or Vanilla Bean Noel candles dripping with fragrant essential oils this holiday season?

Dozens of candles are on sale at Bath & Body Works during the hugely popular Candle Day sale now in its 11th year.

How much are Bath and Body Works candles on Candle Day?

This year, the annual Bath & Body Works sale has a gilded lining: a 30-cent price drop that defies inflationary pressures that have driven up the costs of everything from milk to airplane tickets.

All three-wick candles are $9.95 during the sale. That’s a hefty discount from the regular price of $25.50 to $32.50 and a decrease from last year's price.

Bath & Body Works says it’s the lowest price on candles this year.

What day is the Bath and Body Works Candle Day sale?

The sale started Thursday for members and continues through Saturday or while supplies last.

USA TODAY Gift Guide: No matter how you holiday, make it iconic. Shop the USA TODAY holiday gift collection.

The hottest Christmas toys: Here are the 20+ of the hottest toys for Christmas 2022 — Lego, Jurassic World, LOL, Bluey

How much TV price hike will cost you: What to know before you open your Comcast TV or internet bill: Rates are going up (again)

How many Bath and Body Works candles can you buy on Candle Day?

Purchases are limited to 18.

What is the Candle Day sale code?

Use the code “CANDLEDAY.”

Is there a list of Candle Day scents?

There are 120 fragrances with dozens of design styles at the Candle Day sale.

New blends combine two fragrances such as Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla and Hot Cocoa and Cream.

Returning fragrances include French Baguette, Banana Bundt Cake and Candied Maple Bacon.

Candle Day bestsellers include Peach Bellini and Merry Cookie in new designs and popular fragrances like Japanese Cherry Blossom and Ocean.

Candle Day candle supplies are limited

Buyers beware: Candles sell out quickly online during Candle Day and in-store quantities are also limited. Cinnamon Sugared Pecans, Sugared Lemon Zest, Linen & Lavender and Smoked Vanilla Whiskey already sold out online.

People line up for Bath & Body Works to open at 7 a.m. during Black Friday shopping. Ken Ruinard / staff

Candle Day is big news on social media

Social media lit up as Bath and Body Works fans flocked to the sale.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Candle Day sale at Bath and Body Works is back: The $9.95 deal you don't want to miss