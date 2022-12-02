Lee notched an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks. Lee ended a four-game point drought with the secondary helper on Brock Nelson's second-period tally. It's been 12 games since Lee scored a goal, and he has a passable six assists and 28 shots in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to 20 points, 68 shots, 50 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 26 contests, but fantasy managers would obviously want to see him find twine soon.

ELMONT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO