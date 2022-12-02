Read full article on original website
College basketball rankings: Drew Timme leads late Gonzaga rally to avoid loss vs. Kent State
It was closer than it should've been, especially late. But Gonzaga eventually closed things Monday night on an 11-0 run and beat Kent State 73-66 to avoid taking a fourth loss way earlier than normal. Drew Timme was the difference. The CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year took...
Hawks' Nate McMillan responds to report of him telling Trae Young not to attend game: 'That's just false'
When Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young sat out Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets, head coach Nate McMillan ascribed his absence to a "miscommunication." Now, thanks to a report from The Athletic, we have a better idea of what that miscommunication actually was. According to Shams Charania and Sam Amick,...
College basketball rankings: Big man Zach Edey one of the biggest reasons Purdue is off to 8-0 start
A lot of time and attention was spent this past offseason on the number of quality bigs returning to college basketball — guys like Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, North Carolina's Armando Bacot, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson. So far, though, Purdue's Zach Edey has been the best of the bunch. One month into a five-month season, he's inarguably the leading candidate for national player of the year.
Draymond Green picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan: 'M.J. didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled'
Everyone has an opinion on the two-man race for the title of greatest NBA player of all time. Older players and fans tend to lean toward Michael Jordan. Younger ones might veer towards LeBron James. There is no consensus answer, and while James is still playing, his resume is still being written.
Suns' Dario Saric: Posts season high in scoring
Saric recorded 17 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Sunday's 133-95 win over the Spurs. Saric was one of six Suns players to reach double figures in scoring in Sunday's win, setting a season high in scoring while connecting on a season-best mark from three. Saric has scored five or more points on three occasions this year.
Islanders' Anders Lee: Manages helper Sunday
Lee notched an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks. Lee ended a four-game point drought with the secondary helper on Brock Nelson's second-period tally. It's been 12 games since Lee scored a goal, and he has a passable six assists and 28 shots in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to 20 points, 68 shots, 50 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 26 contests, but fantasy managers would obviously want to see him find twine soon.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sitting out Wednesday
Curry will miss Wednesday's game versus the Jazz due to left ankle soreness. Curry's absence will leave ample point guard minutes available for Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo. The label of soreness doesn't seem to suggest the issue viewed through a long-term lens, but it will be worth monitoring Curry's status ahead of Saturday's clash with the Celtics.
