West Virginia gets $9.8 million for rural development projects

(The Center Square) – West Virginia will receive more than $9.8 million in grant and loan funding from the federal government to support three rural development projects.

The money will support sewer system improvements and expanding water access. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the grants through its Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program.

“In order to ensure all West Virginians have access to clean, safe water, we must continue to upgrade our water and wastewater infrastructure throughout the state,” Sen. Joe Manchin said in a statement.

“I am pleased USDA is investing more than $9.8 million in these three critical projects, which will support important improvements to sewer systems in Mason County and Tunnelton and help construct waterline extensions to unserved areas in Randolph County as well as upgrading equipment throughout the Adrian Public Service District,” Manchin continued. “Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”

The Mason County Public Service District will get the largest amount of funding to support sewer system improvements. It will receive a $5.1 million grant and more than $2.8 million through a loan. The money will assist with the installation of 82,000 linear feet of gravity and pressure sewer, 180 grinder pumps, five lift stations and 16,600 linear feet of transmission force mains, according to a news release from Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

“Strong, reliable wastewater and drinking water infrastructure is vital to the success of our communities, and I’m proud to announce needed upgrades for Mason, Randolph, and Preston counties through the USDA Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program,” Capito said in a statement. “This funding will ensure that our Public Service Districts and towns properly serve our residents, and position each for growth and good-paying jobs in the near future.”

More than $1.8 million in grant funding will go to the Adrian Public Service District to construct 10 waterline extensions, two water storage tanks, two water booster pump stations and other upgrades in the district and Randolph County. The extensions will reach 166 new customers.

Another $30,000 grant will support permanent repairs to Tunnelton’s sewer system. The funding will help the town upgrade its wastewater treatment plant, install two new pump stations and eliminate lines that are not being used. The improvements will affect 142 residential users, four commercial users and eight public users, according to the news release from the senators.