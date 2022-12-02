ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue mulls $3.5M 'tourism promotion area' agreement with Redmond

By Spencer Pauley
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
Alpine Lakes Wilderness mountain peaks rise behind the Bellevue, Washington, skyline. Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – The Bellevue City Council reviewed a draft agreement with the neighboring City of Redmond to develop a “Tourism Promotion Area” to boost the region’s tourism economy.

The agreement would set up a tourism promotion area for five years. It would include a $2.50 per night fee at hotels in Bellevue and Redmond. Collected funds would be kept separately between the two cities.

The city estimates the revenue collected from the hotel fees would generate $3.5 million in its first year. In turn, the revenue would be used solely on tourism promotional efforts to help generate additional hotel room nights, according to the city.

The city found that the number of overnight visitors in Bellevue year-to-date on Nov. 28 was 1.7 million. The tourists in turn have directly spent $535 million locally, with economic impacts of $1.4 billion.

Lorie Hoffman, the arts community manager at Bellevue told the council that on average, visitors spend an additional 2.2 to 2.4 times the price of their hotel stay at local restaurants, retail, attractions, nightlife and the arts.

“For example, if a visitor spends $300 on their hotel stay, we can expect them to spend an additional $660 to $720 in the local economy during the course of their stay,” Hoffman said during Monday’s presentation.

Bellevue Deputy Mayor Jared Nieuwenhuis said that the city is so close to leaving what he calls “the Seattle Fog,” where Bellevue is more known as being a part of the Seattle area rather than having its own identity. He added that the more the city can market and promote itself, the more tourist traffic will come.

The council voted unanimously to move forward with continued development efforts for the tourist promotion area. A final draft agreement will be presented to the Bellevue City Council in January. If passed, fee collections would begin in July, 2023.

