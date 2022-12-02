ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Compromise talks underway in Florida Legislature on Disney special district

By Mary Ellen Klas
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZjT4_0jVa28D900
Guests crowd Main Street USA in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. [ JOE BURBANK | Orlando Sentinel ]

TALLAHASSEE — The sponsor of the bill to repeal Walt Disney World’s special taxing district denied reports that legislators are planning to “reverse course” and suggested that while a compromise is possible, it could still dramatically dismember the special privileges the company has held for 55 years.

“We’ve been thinking about bills on this since we passed it,” said Rep. Randy Fine, the Palm Bay Republican who sponsored the House measure last year to repeal Disney’s special taxing authority after Disney publicly asked for the repeal of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation, known as the “don’t say gay” bill by critics.

The act prohibits the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in grades kindergarten to third grade.

Fine also denied reports that legislators have drafted a resolution to the standoff. “If there’s some bill coming down the pike, it’s news to me,” he said.

He said a report in the Financial Times on Friday — headlined “Florida prepares U-turn on Disney’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ punishment” — “got ahead of reality.”

The article, which quoted Fine and included statements from Disney CEO Bob Iger, was widely amplified by other news organizations. Fine said, however, that Disney’s decision to replace chief executive Bob Chapek with Iger last month, “was a good sign.”

“First, it’s an acknowledgment by Disney that they screwed up — not just on this to be fair, but on lots of things,” he said. “And then second, it’s easy to fix.”

He said it’s easier for Iger to fix the problem because he was “not the one who caused it” and could “just throw Chapek under the bus for this, as he did with everything else.”

Disney did not publicly lobby against the measure when it was passed by Republican legislators last spring and signed by DeSantis, but some employees marched out of Disney’s California headquarters in protest and urged executives to join with other corporations and condemn the governor.

After Disney published a statement in March demanding that the law be repealed, DeSantis retaliated by expanding the agenda of a special session on redistricting to include dissolving Disney’s special taxing district known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The district has served as the governing body for the Walt Disney World Resort since it was created by state lawmakers in 1967. The district comprises 39 square miles, two cities and land in Orange and Osceola counties and allows the company to act with the same authority and responsibility as a county government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0jVa28D900

But the swift repeal left some thorny issues unresolved. Reedy Creek told its investors that it would continue to go about business as usual because the repeal broke the law by violating the “pledge” the state made when it first enacted the district.

Then, Fitch Ratings, one of the nation’s leading bond-rating agencies, told the state that if it didn’t resolve a conflict over what happens to the $1 billion in bond debt owed by Reedy Creek, the move could harm the financial standing of other Florida governments.

Since then, both sides have attempted to show they are willing to mend fences, but neither is willing to back down. entirely.

Discussions on compromise underway, Fine says

Fine conceded that discussions have been underway for some months and options include allowing the debt obligations, tax revenues, assets and responsibilities of Reedy Creek to be transferred to Osceola and Orange counties and the small cities of Lake Buena Vista and Bay Lake. Another option is to reconstitute Reedy Creek but remove its unique power to take over private property under eminent domain laws and to issue government-backed bonds.

“Should a private company be able to issue public debt? No,” Fine said. “Should a private company be able to seize other people’s private property without their permission? No.”

On Monday, Iger held a town hall meeting with employees and said he was “sorry to see us dragged into that battle.”

He added that although he had “no idea what exactly the ramifications are” of the dissolution of the taxing district, “the state of Florida has been very important to us for a long time, and we have been very important to the state of Florida.”

He also said that complaints about Disney’s approach to social issues were unfairly being labeled as political.

“There’s a misperception about what politics is,” Iger said. “I think that some of the subjects that have proven to be ‘controversial’ as it relates to Disney have been branded ‘political,’ and I don’t necessarily believe they are. I don’t think when you are telling stories and attempting to be a good citizen of the world that that’s political.”

DeSantis says it’s all on Disney

DeSantis, who used the controversy to garner national support among his conservative base, appeared on Fox’s Tucker Carlson show to respond to Iger’s statements.

“We didn’t drag them in, Tucker,” DeSantis said. “They went in on their own” and “brought this on themselves.”

The governor’s office also pushed back on the Financial Times report.

After Reuters quoted the story and wrote a headline that said “Florida mulls U-turn on move to strip Disney theme-parks of self-governing status,” the governor’s press secretary, Bryan Griffin, countered with a tweet.

“@GovRonDeSantis does not make ‘U-turns,’” Griffin wrote. “The governor was right to champion removing the extraordinary benefit given to one company through the [Reedy Creek Improvement District]. We will have an even playing field for businesses in Florida, and the state certainly owes no special favors to one company.”

Griffin’s deputy, Jeremy Redfern, tweeted the Reuters story with a graphic that read: “Sounds like Disney propaganda but OK.”

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Miami

Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes

MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home.   "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community.  Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
MARGATE, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?

It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
FLORIDA STATE
International Business Times

Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice

A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Woman arrested on DUI charge after Clearwater crash that killed motorcyclist

CLEARWATER — A woman was arrested on a DUI manslaughter charge Sunday after she collided with a motorcyclist and showed signs of impairment, police said. Hannah Ray, 28, of Clearwater was driving west in a Toyota Prius early Sunday morning when she turned in front of an eastbound motorcyclist at the intersection of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and U.S. 19, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

My friend could take The Villages for just one year | Letters

Who would The Villages back in a Trump-DeSantis clash? | Nov. 27. This article had me laughing. My best friend moved to The Villages, and he lasted just a year. Walk around to their village squares and it feels to me as if you’re in “The Stepford Wives.” I went to dinner in a restaurant there during the pandemic and I asked a sweet lady why no one was wearing masks. Her answer told the whole story: Because our president says we don’t have to. After a year, my friend moved back to Tampa, away from the world of make believe.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Historic Trunk Washes Ashore in Florida After Hurricane Nicole

Two weeks after Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast, a historic trunk has washed ashore in the Sunshine State following the storm. According to FOX Weather, a resident discovered the trunk while in St. Augustine, Florida. A National Park Service team from Fort Matanzas National Monument responded to the discovery. However, the team reported on Facebook that there is nothing of value in the trunk. “While nothing of interest was found within the trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history,” the team stated. “What we found today’s a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk. It is a brand called ‘Neverbreak Trunks.’ Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey.”
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Ex-police chief still gets nearly $80,000-a-year pension

TAMPA — Former Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor’s resignation Monday does not affect her previously earned annual pension benefit of nearly $80,000. O’Connor, 52, currently receives $5,923.16 monthly in base pension benefits, plus $710.78 in cost of living adjustments for a total monthly payout of $6,633.94, according to information provided by the Tampa Fire & Police Pension Fund.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy