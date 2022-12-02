Effective: 2022-12-07 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Decatur; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

