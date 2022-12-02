Cat found in tote early Friday morning, safely cared for at NHS

A Facebook post from Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue Inc. stated earlier Friday morning a maintenance worker found a cat in a tote near 30th and Burt St.

The cat found is a year-old male, black with a small white patch on his chest and is very nice and social.

The animal control officer said the cat had no collar and no microchip. It is unknown how long the cat was in the tote.

The cat is bright, alert, responsive and healthy at the Nebraska Humane Society. The cat does not seem to have been affected by its time in the tote, however, the Nebraska Humane Society is monitoring his health.

If you or someone you know is struggling to take care of their pets there are free rehoming websites such as Home to Home , Adopt a Pet , or Get your Pet to help find a new, loving home for your pet.

The Nebraska Humane Society says if you've exhausted all your rehoming methods, its staff will evaluate and accept pets on a case-by-case basis at the shelter.

For more options on surrendering a pet visit: nehumanesociety.org .

