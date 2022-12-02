ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man arrested after carjacking woman and child with BB gun

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 4 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) arrested a man in Northwest Bakersfield after carjacking a woman and child in Downtown Bakersfield on Thursday, December 1st.

Aaron Vazquez, 18, was arrested shortly after 2:50 p.m. near the 2800 block of Landco Drive after officers received a report of a carjacking at 2:26 p.m. According to the BPD, Vazquez had held a woman and child at gunpoint before stealing her car near the 800 block of 4th Street. Vazquez was taken into custody with "minor use of force." Upon arrest, officers discovered that the gun was a realistic-looking BB gun.

Vazquez was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for carjacking, resisting an officer with violence, and willful cruelty to a child. He will appear in court at 3 p.m. on December 5th. His bail is set at $85,000.

KERO 23 Bakersfield

