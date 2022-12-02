Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: A round of snow today and another tomorrow
Tuesday morning temps range from single digits above zero to teens below. It’s a frigid bus stop, especially for communities near the Canadian border. Highs today range from around 9 for International Falls to mid-20s for much of northwest Wisconsin. A round of snow builds across north central and...
WDIO-TV
MN Board of Pharmacy’s lawsuit of edibles exceeding THC limits
The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy announced a filed civil lawsuit in Clay County District Court against retailers selling THC edible cannabinoids. The retailers allegedly violated Minnesota state law of selling edible cannabinoids with exceeding THC limits. The Board of Pharmacy embargoes and seeks destruction of over $7 million of edible cannabinoids.
WDIO-TV
Latest Minnesota budget forecast shows $17.6B surplus
Minnesota’s latest budget and economic forecast was announced Tuesday morning, showing a massive $17.6 billion surplus for the state. This projection is up from the forecast $9.253 billion surplus back in February. Minnesota Management and Budget said in an initial statement on its website that “strong collections and lower-than-projected...
WDIO-TV
Recounts underway for House seats 3A, 3B
In the St. Louis County Boardroom in Duluth, there have been dozens of people watching the recount. The auditor’s office said they have started with House 3B. When that is finished, they’ll begin 3A. In the 3B race, longtime DFLer Mary Murphy trails challenger Natalie Zeleznikar. In the...
WDIO-TV
MNA reaches tentative agreement with St. Luke’s Hospital
The Minnesota Nurses Association has reached a tentative agreement with St. Luke’s Hospital. On Dec. 1, the MNA representing more than 15,000 nurses, announced plans to strike unless they could negotiate a contract addressing their pay and staffing concerns. St. Luke’s put out a statement Monday night at around...
WDIO-TV
Essentia Health, MNA reach tentative agreement
Another tentative agreement is in place between the Minnesota Nurses Association and Essentia Health. It would be a 3-year contract covering about 1,300 nurses. According to the MNA, it’s a 17% pay increase in the Twin Ports. The MNA sent a statement that said, ““This tentative agreement is a...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: A few quick rounds of snow ahead
The workweek begins with a couple of systems rolling through bringing quick rounds of snow chances and keeping temps on the cool side of average. A quieter stretch and warming trend take us through the end of the week, then we stay milder for the weekend with a slight chance for snow.
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Light snow possible tonight
There are no winter headlines to start the workweek. There is a chance of light snow north of the Twin Ports and up through the arrowhead. This may lead to some areas picking up as much as 1-2” of fresh snow and could make for some slick Tuesday morning travel. Another round of light snow is possible Wednesday with a fast moving clipper system.
