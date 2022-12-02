Read full article on original website
I-81 crash leads to over 200 grams of weed
NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say a crash led them to over 200 grams of marijuana. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 6 around 10:00 a.m. troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. PSP said a 22-year-old man involved in the […]
PSP requesting public help in locating stolen car
UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are attempting to locate a stolen vehicle out of Berks County. Around 8:10 p.m. on December 1, troopers say they responded to a report of a stolen car in the 100 block of Main Street in Upper Tulpehocken Township. Investigators said they learned two men wearing […]
Heavy Police Presence in Polk Township
POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident in Monroe County late Tuesday evening. According to PSP spokesman, Trooper Anthony Petroski, State Police were at an active situation Mill Pond Road in Polk Township. The PSP Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was on scene...
Fire destroys Huntington Township home
HUNTINGTON TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A home in Huntington Township, Luzerne County, was destroyed after flames broke out at the residence on Monday morning. Officials say the blaze started around 10 AM on Cann Road near Huntington Mills. There is currently no word as to what started the...
Two dead, three injured in Tannersville crash
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police are investigating the cause of a crash that left two people dead and three people seriously injured in Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police, around 6:30 PM on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle accident in the area of SR-0611 and SR-0715 in Tannersville.
Catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County
NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County. According to PSP, on December 1, just before 10:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1300 block of Main Street in New Milford, for a catalytic converter theft at […]
Man wanted in multiple counties still at large
FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man wanted in multiple counties is on the loose. According to the Forest City Police Department, Jeffrey Roger Cobb-Shifler, last known to reside in Forest City, is wanted by Forest City Police for Fleeing and Eluding Police. Officials say he is also...
15K bags of suspected heroin found in I-81 traffic stop
NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over 300 bricks of heroin were found inside a car that was pulled over by troopers on Interstate 81, police say. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday around 8:30 a.m. troopers did a traffic stop on I-81 north in Susquehanna County on a car for tinted windows and […]
Two fires under investigation in NEPA
A fire claimed the lives of dozens of animals at a wildlife sanctuary in one part of Schuylkill County. The fire broke out around 8am yesterday morning at Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township near Schuylkill Haven. The building has been deemed a total loss. Red Creek, which has been serving the area for 30 years, is currently accepting donations to rebuild at their website redcreekwildlifecenter.com. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Bloomsburg man charged, accused of selling fatal dose of fentanyl and 'tranq'
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — A Bloomsburg man is behind bars in Columbia County for allegedly selling a fatal combination of fentanyl and xylazine, a.k.a., Tranq, to another man. According to Bloomsburg Police, officers were called to a scene on Iron Street in Bloomsburg on August 20th around 2:15...
Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police
Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Two men charged in shooting at parking lot of Walmart in Hazle Twp.
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - Two men have been identified and charged in the Walmart parking lot shooting that happened at the back end of the store's parking lot on the 700 block of Airport Road in Hazle Township at 1:40 p.m. Friday afternoon. Juan J. Albino, 18, and Frallen Perez,...
Monroe County man facing charges for allegedly shooting up car with two inside
PRICE TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police say, Benjamin Stitt, 33, of Cresco, is facing attempted homicide and other related charges after Troopers allege he fired multiple times at a car with a 75-year-old unidentified woman from Cresco and a 38-yearold unidentified man from Staten Island, New York inside.
Two reported dead in Monroe County crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday evening, multiple crews responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of Route 611 and Route 715 in Pocono Township. At approximately 6:40 p.m., the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Township Police Department, and multiple emergency medical services were called to a fatal crash. Monroe County […]
Schuylkill County man arrested for not giving up car for repossession Friday
Mahanoy City (Schuylkill County) - Cesar Valenzuela Rojas, 28, has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person for allegedly not giving up his car to be repossessed. The incident happened around 2:47 a.m. Friday in the area of Centre and Catawissa...
Man arrested in Schuylkill County, dogs found in deplorable conditions
Mahony City, Schuylkill co (WOLF) — “Every single one of those dogs is very much underweight, nails are long, they were all scared and terrified. Even trying to wag their tails with their tails tucked but still terrified. Being moved they wouldn’t go up the steps, the whole nine yards, its sad to see their reactions.”
Dushore man arrested, accused of attempting to kidnap 6-year-old boy
CHERRY TWP, SULLIVAN CO, (WOLF) — A man from Sullivan County was arrested over the weekend after State Police say he broke into a home and attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old boy. State Police were called to the 400 block of Dieffenbach Road in Cherry Township around 8:20 PM...
Monroe County man arrested after alleged attempted homicide
PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Cresco man is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and State Police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Stitt. Troopers say Stitt shot at a car several times Friday on Clarks Road in Price Township, two people were in the car, including a 76-year-old woman. As troopers were responding to […]
State police investigating death of 3-month-old central Pa. boy
MUNCY - State police have confirmed they are investigating the death of an infant in Lycoming County on Friday. They have not released any further information about the death of the 3-month-old boy in Muncy, including how they are classifying their investigation. An autopsy was conducted Monday but Coroner Charles...
