Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.There is a gaping vacancy at the top of the House of Windsor. This lack of leadership has become brutally clear as the embattled monarchy faces the imminent detonation of Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, and the still-swirling controversy of Lady Susan Hussey’s interrogation of Black British charity boss Ngozi Fulani at a Buckingham Palace reception last week. The fallout from the latter derailed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip to Boston, and again shone an unforgiving light...

20 MINUTES AGO