Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Related
Tri-City Herald
Injury Report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins OUT vs. Jazz
After suffering a bad loss to a shorthanded Indiana Pacers team, the Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded themselves in their next game vs. the Utah Jazz. The team announced that Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins would all be out for this game. In a subsequent move, the team recalled James Wiseman from the G-League.
Tri-City Herald
Doncic, Mavs Avoid 4th-Quarter Collapse, Defeat Nuggets For 3rd Straight Win
The Dallas Mavericks knew they were in for a tough challenge on Tuesday night as they faced the Denver Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back. Having won three of its last four games coming in, Dallas was also playing its third game in four nights. Despite the tired...
Tri-City Herald
The Top 5 Plays from Monday’s Celtics-Raptors Game
Blake Griffin's coming through in the clutch, Jayson Tatum besting O.G. Anunoby, and Jaylen Brown's clever ploy headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Raptors game. View the original article to see embedded media. Blake Griffin Rewinds Time. Scottie Barnes ends up with his back to the...
Tri-City Herald
76ers Rumors: Latest Chatter Surrounding James Harden’s Future
The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t make a ton of moves in the offseason. While PJ Tucker was the front office’s biggest addition, the re-signing of James Harden was the key move of the summer. Harden had a player option attached to his last contract. While it was widely believed...
Tri-City Herald
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral Steph Curry Shooting Video
In a video that has now been confirmed to be fake, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry could be seen drilling five-straight full-court shots. Only Steph Curry could have people believe even for a second that such a shooting display was possible, as his shooting ability combined with the incredible editing actually had many people convinced it was real. One of these people was Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
Tri-City Herald
Wayne Gallman Provides Quality Insurance For Seahawks Banged Up Backfield
One day after coach Pete Carroll indicated the Seahawks would likely address their injury-marred backfield internally, the team added an experienced veteran to the mix by signing Wayne Gallman to their practice squad on Tuesday. Despite leaving Los Angeles with a 27-23 victory on Sunday, Seattle lost starting running back...
Tri-City Herald
Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF
The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
Tri-City Herald
Tank Town: Looking at Bears’ Chances for Second Pick
The loss to Green Bay and last weekend's games improved the Bears' comfort zone in the race to get second pick in the draft. The Rams and Broncos remain right on the Bears' heels with 3-9 records, but at 3-10 there is now more separation from Pittsburgh, Detroit, Green Bay and Las Vegas as each of those teams improved to five wins in Week 13.
Tri-City Herald
A focus on Russell Wilson’s bathrooms illustrates how bad things are for Broncos
There is a lot of history associated with the date Sept. 17. On Sept. 17, 1787, the U.S. Constitution was signed by delegates. On that date 1862, the Battle of Antietam was the bloodiest day of fighting in the Civil War. Closer to home, Charlie Finley paid the Beatles to...
Tri-City Herald
Robert Quinn Heads to IR, Andre Chachere Released
Robert Quinn became the latest Eagle to join Injured Reserve. The move was one of several made by Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. To take Quinn’s place on the roster, the Eagles activated defensive end Janarius Robinson from practice squad IR. Robinson was claimed earlier this season from the practice squad of the Minnesota Vikings and has yet to play in an NFL game.
Tri-City Herald
Jalen Hurts Cooking as Eagles Overcome Sloppiness to Lead Titans
PHILADELPHIA – Despite a sloppy first half in which the Eagles committed five false start penalties, the offense moved the ball well enough to grab the first-half lead, 21-10, against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Jalen Hurts was on target for two long touchdowns throws...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens-Steelers Week 14 Odds, Lines and Spread
The first installment of the heated AFC North rivalry between the Ravens and Steelers is this Sunday, and it's a crucial point for both teams. Baltimore is precariously holding onto first place in the division after the Bengals’ big win over the weekend. And Pittsburgh, winners of two in a row and three of its last four, is quietly in the hunt. A win this week over the Ravens, who could be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, would further muddy the crowded playoff picture in the conference.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Falcons Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made two significant moves ahead of kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons. After several weeks on Injured Reserve, the team announced they have activated defensive end DeMarvin Leal. Meanwhile, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is headed to IR. Leal returned to practice three weeks ago after spending four...
Comments / 0