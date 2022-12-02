Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rcreader.com
Thomas Fitzpatrick of Davenport, Iowa, Named to Spring 2022 President's List at The Citadel
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (December 6, 2022) — Thomas Fitzpatrick of Davenport, Iowa, is among the more than sixty cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the spring 2022 semester. The President's List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination...
rcreader.com
Swearing-In Ceremony and Promotional Ceremony at Scott County Sheriff's HQ on December 7
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 6, 2022) — On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 9AM, the Scott County Sheriff's Office will hold a Swearing-In Ceremony and Promotional Ceremony at the Sheriff's Office Headquarters at 3206 South 16th Avenue in Eldridge. Matt Fowler will be sworn in as a reserve deputy sheriff; Harrison Jestel, Eric Long, Nicholas Bougie, and Kavon Grubbs-Hampton have been hired as the newest deputy sheriffs for Scott County, and Sergeant Sean Thompson and Deputy Chad Weipert will be promoted.
Genesis Closes West Davenport Emergency Room Today
Genesis Medical Center's West Campus will no longer serve the area with an emergency department. For decades, the hospital has served the west half of Davenport, but as the Genesis East campus has expanded in recent years, the West Campus has shifted its focus. The remainder of the campus will remain open.
And the winner is … This float was the best in the Galesburg Holly Days Parade
F&M Bank’s “Percy Express” was judged to be the best float in the second annual Holly Days Parade on Sunday in Downtown Galesburg. The lighted parade attracted 40 floats and 70-plus participants according to Holly Days Parade coordinator Tessa Jones, communications manager at Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Jones estimated more than 3,000 people lined the parade route Sunday evening.
KWQC
Blain’s Farm & Fleet Davenport celebrates 50 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Blain’s Farm & Fleet of Davenport is celebrating 50 years of serving the community, opening in March 1972. This Davenport store has long-time team members such as Sally Bueker and Todd Williems. Sally has been a part of the Davenport family for 48 years, and Todd has been for 25 years.
rcreader.com
Medical Cannabis Educational Workshop/Gilda's Club
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (December 6, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational program for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, December 15, 2022, 6-7PM, at our Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse located at 600 John Deere Road Suit, Moline, IL 61265. Vicki Hughes, Physician's Assistant,...
KWQC
Davenport’s Skybridge to reopen Dec. 12
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport’s Skybridge is set to reopen on Dec. 12, city officials said. The move comes following the rehabilitation of the north tower and the removal of the lower pedestrian walkway. According to officials, the restoration project was needed to “keep this amenity and its spectacular...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport School Board discusses potential closings
Davenport Community School District held an open forum at their school board meeting December 5. Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools could be on the chopping block within the district. There are plans to shut the three elementary schools down. The district is trying to cut down on finances by...
wvik.org
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
tspr.org
New owner for Iowa’s oldest newspaper
Iowa Public Radio reported that Gannett, which is the nation’s largest newspaper chain, has sold the Burlington Hawk Eye to an Illinois-based chain. Community Media Group also operates newspapers in Keokuk, Ft. Madison, and Carthage. Chairman Larry Perrotto said the Hawk Eye is unlikely to become a daily newspaper...
What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
rcreader.com
Call for Entries for Two Student Holocaust-Related Contests
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (December 5, 2022) — The Quad Cities Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance) Committee announces a call for entries for the "Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay Contest" and the "Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest" which are open to all Quad City Area students in grades six through twelve. The deadline for entries is March 1, 2023.
2 shot, 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another man injured after a Monday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. Responding officers found a 34-year-old male dead, with an...
rcreader.com
Monmouth College Receives $470,666 Grant from Howard Hughes Medical Institute to Partner with Illinois Central College to Support Underrepresented Students in STEM Majors
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (December 5, 2022) — Monmouth College has received a major national grant to help make higher education more inclusive. The $470,666 grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute will be used to help create a seamless transfer pathway for Illinois Central College students from underrepresented backgrounds who want to earn a Bachelor's degree in mathematics and science at Monmouth.
Collectors find happiness among fellow toy-lovers at Quad Cities Toy Show
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 4th annual Quad Cities Toy Show wrapped up this weekend. It started on Dec. 3 and ran through Dec. 4. The two-day show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport attracted about seven dozen vendors offering to sell and buy toys of all kinds. And...
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island activities guide available online
Rock Island Parks and Recreation has many activities for the community this winter and spring, including trips to Chicago to see a Cubs baseball game and theater shows; and events such as the Sweetheart Dance, community garage sale, underwater egg hunt and Easter Bunny visits. More than 20 fitness classes...
rcreader.com
The Saul Lubaroff Quartet, December 18
Sunday, December 18, 5 p.m. Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf IA. Continuing the organization's run of exhilarating Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinée Series concert events held in Bettendorf's Rivermont Collegiate, Polyrhythms presents a December 18 engagement with the gifted Midwestern musicians of the Saul Lubaroff Quartet, with saxophonist and Eastern Iowa mainstay delivering jazz hits and seasonal tunes alongside guitarist Andy Parrott, bass player Scott Barnum, and drummer Paul Cunliffe.
KWQC
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher has been found guilty of secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of privacy, one count each of preventing...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
