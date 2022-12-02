ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County deputies investigating suspicious Facebook page displaying photos of females

By William Clayton, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious Facebook page displaying photos of females at various retail and public locations around St. Augustine.

After numerous calls of concern from the public to local news and authorities, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is working on the investigation.

SJCSO reported the suspect appeared to be following and recording the victims without their knowledge as they walk around local stores or restaurants.

Several victims were able to notice the suspect during their actions and provided a detailed description of the individual to the police.

SJCSO states that through a collection of surveillance at the locations, the victims’ descriptions, and tips from the general public, detectives have identified a person of interest.

This is an active investigation and will be updated when new details are released.

If you have any further information related to this investigation, please contact Detective J. Giammarinaro at jgiammarinaro@sjso.org or 904-295-3508.

Comments / 18

Freeway Duncan
3d ago

If the sheriffs department is going to press charges against him for taking pictures of people out in the public. Than I have several lawsuits coming their way and a lot retailers with cameras will be hit with the same type of lawsuits. “How many times have we been told if we’re out in public view of cameras we loose all rights to our privacy.”

Reply
2
