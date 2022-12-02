St. Johns County deputies investigating suspicious Facebook page displaying photos of females

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious Facebook page displaying photos of females at various retail and public locations around St. Augustine.

After numerous calls of concern from the public to local news and authorities, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is working on the investigation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

SJCSO reported the suspect appeared to be following and recording the victims without their knowledge as they walk around local stores or restaurants.

Several victims were able to notice the suspect during their actions and provided a detailed description of the individual to the police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

SJCSO states that through a collection of surveillance at the locations, the victims’ descriptions, and tips from the general public, detectives have identified a person of interest.

This is an active investigation and will be updated when new details are released.

If you have any further information related to this investigation, please contact Detective J. Giammarinaro at jgiammarinaro@sjso.org or 904-295-3508.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]