Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Tri-City Herald
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
Tri-City Herald
The Mind-Boggling Good, Bad and Ugly of the Diontae Johnson Experience
Diontae Johnson is an enigma and one of the hardest players in the league to truly figure out. There are flashes of mesmerizing route-running displays followed by unexplainable unforced errors due to lapses in concentration. Now in his fourth year in the league, it's becoming increasingly clear that these inconsistencies could potentially be here to stay. Week 13's performance was a perfect example of the quandary that Johnson puts the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their fan base, in on a weekly basis.
Tri-City Herald
2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Who Do Jaguars Take in Top-10?
The 2023 NFL Draft is inching closer and closer with each Sunday. For 14 teams set to make the postseason, the draft is the last thing on anyone's mind. But for over a dozen of other teams, attention can soon be turned fully to the draft. With the Jaguars sitting...
Tri-City Herald
MAQB: Baker Mayfield Should Still Have Some Suitors
Big NFC South showdown tonight—believe it or not, if the Saints win, a 4–8 Panthers team that fired its coach in-season would find itself a game out of first. Speaking of Carolina …. • The Panthers’ amicable split with Baker Mayfield makes sense for everyone involved. The quarterback...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Jaguars Take a Tumble After Lions Blowout
There aren't many different interpretations to the Jacksonville Jaguars' 40-14 blowout loss vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 13. It wasn't just one of the most lopsided losses of the entire NFL season. It was the worst loss of the Doug Pederson era. It was only the second time in his career one of his teams allowed 40 or more points, and the Lions going 8-of-8 on scoring drives was the first time in four years that a team scored on every non-kneel down possession.
Tri-City Herald
Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF
The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
Tri-City Herald
No backs, no defense? No problem for Geno Smith. He, DK Metcalf rally Seahawks past Rams
Starter Kenneth Walker was out injured. Fellow running back DeeJay Dallas limped off. The defense was still mostly sick. It was Geno Smith or bust for the Seahawks trying to get back into NFC playoff position Sunday at the fallen Los Angeles Rams. He didn’t bust. “That’s how I...
Tri-City Herald
Updated NFL Draft Order: Colts on the Rise
The Indianapolis Colts have dropped six of their last seven games including an embarrassing 54-19 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. A season that began with high hopes got off to a bad start, and it hasn't gotten much better. If there's a bright side to the...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Falcons Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made two significant moves ahead of kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons. After several weeks on Injured Reserve, the team announced they have activated defensive end DeMarvin Leal. Meanwhile, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is headed to IR. Leal returned to practice three weeks ago after spending four...
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith does what he hadn’t done in 8 years, in the clutch. Now Seahawks all believe
“Yeah, I’ve been struggling, man. I woke up today hurting and just kept fighting, kept going, kept going, kept going,” the Seahawks quarterback said Sunday evening. So this — his comeback win to beat the fallen Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — this was the Geno Smith Flu Game, in the tradition of Michael Jordan’s legendary night to win the 1997 NBA title a generation ago.
Comments / 0