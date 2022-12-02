ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Injury Update: Troy Brown Jr. Available, Lonnie Walker IV Probable, Dennis Schroder Out Vs. Bucks

By Corey Hansford
lakersnation.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Feeling Healthy & Entering Games With A ‘Mindset Of Just Dominating”

Every time it feels like Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis couldn’t possibly top his previous performance, he takes his game to yet another level. After a 44-point performance against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, Davis dominated the Washington Wizards to the tune of 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks as the Lakers picked up their eighth win in the last 10 games.
Lakers Vs. Wizards Preview: Building On Strong Start To Road Trip Against Kyle Kuzma & Co.

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday, hoping to build on the strong start to their six-game road trip. L.A. should have all first-team players available for the clash as Dennis Schroder will return following a one-game absence for the birth of his baby. The Wizards will be without Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright, who are dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively.
Lakers Odds: NBA Futures Prices Grow Longer for Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers were the favorites to win the NBA Championship and the Western Conference at the start of the 2021-22 season. The pairing of LeBron James and Anthony Davis with Russell Westbrook was too strong for the bookmakers to ignore. They had absurd odds of +350 to capture the conference and +500 to win their second title in three years when the year began.
LeBron James Credits Lakers For Not Letting Down Against Wizards Following Huge Win Over Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Washington Wizards was one that many would describe as a ‘trap’ game. Coming off a hard-fought road victory against one of the best teams in the league in the Milwaukee Bucks, and with Cleveland, Toronto and Philadelphia coming up on this trip, it would not have been surprising if the Lakers took a breath and relaxed. But Anthony Davis and LeBron James were determined not to let that happen.
Kyle Kuzma Thinks Lakers Would Have Repeated In 2020-21 If They Stayed Healthy

Los Angeles Lakers fans will always look back at the 2020-21 season as a wasted opportunity to add another title to their trophy cabinet. Before their title defense began, the Lakers added Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol to the already strong — although undersized — roster. After the 2020-21 tip-off, their defense picked up where it left off in the Orlando bubble, ranking No. 1 in the league.
