Lakers Injury Update: Troy Brown Jr. Available, Lonnie Walker IV Probable, Dennis Schroder Out Vs. Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Washington Wizards was one that many would describe as a ‘trap’ game. Coming off a hard-fought road victory against one of the best teams in the league in the Milwaukee Bucks, and with Cleveland, Toronto and Philadelphia coming up on this trip, it would not have been surprising if the Lakers took a breath and relaxed. But Anthony Davis and LeBron James were determined not to let that happen.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO