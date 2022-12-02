ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

tee 78
4d ago

their so stupid after all that and then get caught like really they may as well just pulled over now they got all them charges

2

Daily Voice

Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested

Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Assault reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, officers responded to the 700-block of Peterson Road in Middle River (21220) for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, two individuals stated that they were strangled by one other during an altercation. Both were placed under arrest.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Searching for suspect vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — Maryland State Police are seeking a suspect vehicle after a fatal hit-and-run Sunday morning in Prince George's County. Police say they are searching for a black 2009 Nissan Altima with New Jersey tags P92NJE. Investigators believe that the car struck and killed Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke, 23, of Columbia, Maryland, before leaving the scene.
LAUREL, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot late Saturday morning in Southwest Baltimore. Shortly before 12 pm, The Baltimore Police Department received a shooting report. When the police arrived at the 3500 Block of West Caton Avenue, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was brought to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southwestern District Detectives at 410-396-2488, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The shooting remains under investigation. The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man, woman killed last week identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department identified two homicide victims killed last week. 36-year-old Ralph Johnson was killed December 1, 2022 while in the 5000 block of East monument Street. Police responded to the scene at an East Baltimore gas station after receiving reports of a shooting. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Police Make Arrest in Murder Of 38-Year-Old Man

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department made an arrest in the murder of 39-year-old Khalil last week. Last week, police arrested 27-year-old Josh Roberts of Baltimore and charged him with 1st-degree murder. Detectives concluded that Roberts shot Khalil Tatum. Shortly before 1:30 last Monday, The Baltimore Police Department received a shooting call. When they arrived at the 3600 Block of Woodland Avenue, police found 38-year-old Khalil Tatum suffering from a single gunshot wound. Tatum was pronounced at the scene. The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest in Murder Of 38-Year-Old Man appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

New Major Appointed to Baltimore Police Department’s Southern District

Effective Dec. 4, 2022: Major Samuel Hood moves to the Southern District. He previously served with the Criminal Investigation Division/Homeland Security Intelligence Section.”. Your first opportunity to meet Major Hood will be on Tuesday night at the Command Staff/CRC Meeting. We meet on the first Tuesday night of the month...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Restaurant Employee Locked in Freezer During Robbery in Annapolis

Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Law and Order: two teens shot over the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed over the weekend in Baltimore. Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. That same day, a 15-year-old boy was the victim of a non-fatal shooting, suffering a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

19-year-old woman killed early Sunday morning was pregnant, say Baltimore police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The young woman killed early Sunday morning has been identified by Baltimore City Police, and police also confirm that the teen was pregnant. Police say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell was killed in a shooting just after 3 a.m. on December 4 in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. in northeast Baltimore. Police also say that Burrell was pregnant.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Man robbed at gunpoint in Rosedale, vehicle stolen while warming up in Hillendale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 28 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, an individual entered a gated construction site in the 11500-block of Pocomoke Court in Middle River (21220), breaking into a storage container and trailer. The locks securing both were stolen as well as a generator and saw.
ROSEDALE, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigate weekend shooting outside Odenton bar

ODENTON, MD – Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a reported gunfire incident at a bar in Odenton early Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded for a report of gunshots fired at My Place Bar and Lounge located at 1676 Annapolis Road in Odenton. “Witnesses told officers there was an argument followed by two males firing shots at each other. No victims were located. One vehicle was damaged by a projectile,” detectives said today. “Multiple shell casings were recovered in the parking lot.” Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to The post Police investigate weekend shooting outside Odenton bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Saturday fire in Baltimore investigated as arson and homicide

The Baltimore police announced that a fire from Saturday is being investigated as an arson and a homicide. According to officials, around 11 a.m. officers responded to the 2500 block of West Lexington Street for a follow up to fire. Upon arrival the police were alerted by the Baltimore City Fire Department that a dead man had been found inside the home.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family: Woman killed in hit-and-run near Inner Harbor was days shy of 62nd birthday

BALTIMORE - A woman was just days away from her 62nd birthday when she was struck and killed by a car near downtown Baltimore on Nov. 26.Salle Mae Lewis died at the hospital, and the driver, who left the scene, is wanted by Baltimore police officers. Crash team investigators determined the woman was attempting to cross Jones Falls Expressway at E. Fayette Street when a dark-colored SUV, traveling southbound, hit her and fled, continuing south on President Street. Her sons – Derrick Sharp and Nathaniel Sharp – are hoping to learn some information."I would never expect anything like that to happen...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

