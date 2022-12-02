Read full article on original website
their so stupid after all that and then get caught like really they may as well just pulled over now they got all them charges
Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested
Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
Nottingham MD
Assault reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, officers responded to the 700-block of Peterson Road in Middle River (21220) for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, two individuals stated that they were strangled by one other during an altercation. Both were placed under arrest.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Searching for suspect vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. — Maryland State Police are seeking a suspect vehicle after a fatal hit-and-run Sunday morning in Prince George's County. Police say they are searching for a black 2009 Nissan Altima with New Jersey tags P92NJE. Investigators believe that the car struck and killed Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke, 23, of Columbia, Maryland, before leaving the scene.
Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot late Saturday morning in Southwest Baltimore. Shortly before 12 pm, The Baltimore Police Department received a shooting report. When the police arrived at the 3500 Block of West Caton Avenue, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was brought to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southwestern District Detectives at 410-396-2488, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The shooting remains under investigation. The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS News
'Somebody knows': Police still searching for person who killed pregnant 19-year-old in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE – A murder suspect is still on the run days after a pregnant 19-year-old was killed in Northeast Baltimore. Jaymyra Burrell was shot multiple times early Sunday in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. While Baltimore has had 311 murders this year, police are working to identify the...
foxbaltimore.com
Man, woman killed last week identified by Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department identified two homicide victims killed last week. 36-year-old Ralph Johnson was killed December 1, 2022 while in the 5000 block of East monument Street. Police responded to the scene at an East Baltimore gas station after receiving reports of a shooting. He...
Baltimore Police Make Arrest in Murder Of 38-Year-Old Man
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department made an arrest in the murder of 39-year-old Khalil last week. Last week, police arrested 27-year-old Josh Roberts of Baltimore and charged him with 1st-degree murder. Detectives concluded that Roberts shot Khalil Tatum. Shortly before 1:30 last Monday, The Baltimore Police Department received a shooting call. When they arrived at the 3600 Block of Woodland Avenue, police found 38-year-old Khalil Tatum suffering from a single gunshot wound. Tatum was pronounced at the scene. The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest in Murder Of 38-Year-Old Man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
southbmore.com
New Major Appointed to Baltimore Police Department’s Southern District
Effective Dec. 4, 2022: Major Samuel Hood moves to the Southern District. He previously served with the Criminal Investigation Division/Homeland Security Intelligence Section.”. Your first opportunity to meet Major Hood will be on Tuesday night at the Command Staff/CRC Meeting. We meet on the first Tuesday night of the month...
wnav.com
Restaurant Employee Locked in Freezer During Robbery in Annapolis
Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
foxbaltimore.com
Law and Order: two teens shot over the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed over the weekend in Baltimore. Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. That same day, a 15-year-old boy was the victim of a non-fatal shooting, suffering a...
foxbaltimore.com
Neighbors say they heard arguing before pregnant teen shot, motive not yet confirmed
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A cold, rainy day matched the mood at the Lochwood Apartments in northeast Baltimore. The grassy area surrounded by apartment homes in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue is where neighbors say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell collapsed after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning. “It's...
74-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Maryland Found Dead In River, Police Say (UPDATED)
The tale of a 74-year-old man reported missing in Prince George’s County has ended in tragedy as he was found dead, police announced.An alert was issued on Sunday, Dec. 4 regarding Johnnie Bouknight, who had last been seen at approximately 10 a.m. the day before in the 1200 block of Merganser Court…
foxbaltimore.com
19-year-old woman killed early Sunday morning was pregnant, say Baltimore police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The young woman killed early Sunday morning has been identified by Baltimore City Police, and police also confirm that the teen was pregnant. Police say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell was killed in a shooting just after 3 a.m. on December 4 in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. in northeast Baltimore. Police also say that Burrell was pregnant.
Nottingham MD
Man robbed at gunpoint in Rosedale, vehicle stolen while warming up in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 28 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, an individual entered a gated construction site in the 11500-block of Pocomoke Court in Middle River (21220), breaking into a storage container and trailer. The locks securing both were stolen as well as a generator and saw.
Nottingham MD
Drunk passenger points gun at taxi driver on Belair Road, Nottingham storage unit burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 10:15 a.m. on Friday, December 2, an individual broke into a storage unit in the 7900-block of Rossville Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). The suspect stole various items then fled the scene. At...
Burglars strike Emmorton Professional Center in Bel Air
Police in Harford County are circulating images of vandals who burglarized the Emmorton Professional Center in Bel Air last week in hopes that someone can identify them.
Police investigate weekend shooting outside Odenton bar
ODENTON, MD – Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a reported gunfire incident at a bar in Odenton early Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded for a report of gunshots fired at My Place Bar and Lounge located at 1676 Annapolis Road in Odenton. “Witnesses told officers there was an argument followed by two males firing shots at each other. No victims were located. One vehicle was damaged by a projectile,” detectives said today. “Multiple shell casings were recovered in the parking lot.” Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to The post Police investigate weekend shooting outside Odenton bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Saturday fire in Baltimore investigated as arson and homicide
The Baltimore police announced that a fire from Saturday is being investigated as an arson and a homicide. According to officials, around 11 a.m. officers responded to the 2500 block of West Lexington Street for a follow up to fire. Upon arrival the police were alerted by the Baltimore City Fire Department that a dead man had been found inside the home.
Family: Woman killed in hit-and-run near Inner Harbor was days shy of 62nd birthday
BALTIMORE - A woman was just days away from her 62nd birthday when she was struck and killed by a car near downtown Baltimore on Nov. 26.Salle Mae Lewis died at the hospital, and the driver, who left the scene, is wanted by Baltimore police officers. Crash team investigators determined the woman was attempting to cross Jones Falls Expressway at E. Fayette Street when a dark-colored SUV, traveling southbound, hit her and fled, continuing south on President Street. Her sons – Derrick Sharp and Nathaniel Sharp – are hoping to learn some information."I would never expect anything like that to happen...
