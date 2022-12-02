Read full article on original website
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 6
There won’t be a lot of action in the NBA with just three games on the schedule Tuesday. The Heat just played Monday, so don’t be surprised if they rest a starter or two. The Lakers are starting to heat up behind Anthony Davis, and they’ll have a difficult task ahead of them playing the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Finally, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will host Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Let’s highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups (and a few to possibly avoid).
NBA
Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands
NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 116-111 loss to...
NBA
8 candidates to be All-Star guards in the Eastern Conference
We explored the tough decisions regarding the selection of Western Conference backcourt players looming later this month once the league officially opens voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. So, naturally, it’s time to turn attention to the Eastern Conference, which added a couple of 2022 All-Star guards from the...
NBA
Stats Leaders: Who are top clutch scorers so far this season?
Each Tuesday throughout the season, we’ll break down the leaders in a specific statistical category — digging into player tracking, play-type and shot-type data to go beyond the box score to highlight some of the game’s top performers. This week we’ll focus on the league’s top scorers...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 4, 2022
An intriguing Sunday matinee launches a four-game homestand for New Orleans this afternoon. The Pelicans (14-8) will host Denver (14-8) at 2:30 p.m., in a matchup of Western Conference second-place teams. Tickets are available here. injury report for Nuggets-Pelicans. Both teams will be without at least one starter, as forward...
NBA
NBA
Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss...
NBA
Cavs' Dean Wade out 3-4 weeks with left shoulder injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder, the latest injury for a Cleveland team that has been dealing with them all season. Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday’s win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said Sunday...
NBA
NBA unveils redesigned trophies for end-of-season awards
Whether they were the tiny plastic figurines everyone got just for participating, or the gaudy, “how-will-we-get-that-big-thing-home?” ones reserved for individual and team excellence, trophies have always been used to gauge athletic success. Today, the NBA unveiled its newest designs for its end-of-season trophies. The trophies are designed in...
NBA
Dean Wade Status Update
Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out approximately 3-4 weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury in the first half of Friday night’s win over Orlando at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed an AC joint sprain. Wade will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.
NBA
NBA Fantasy Start/Sit for Week 8
We have an interesting Week 8 schedule on tap, as it’s a rare occasion where we have more three-game teams than those with four contests on their ledger. Additionally, we have a pair of clubs saddled with the undesirable two-game docket, making our borderline start/sit calls a bit more challenging overall.
NBA
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Road Woes, LeBron Comes Home with Jordan Zirm
Jordan Zirm joins Carter to break down the Cavaliers poor offensive outing against the Knicks, break down the level of concern with Dean Wade's injury before previewing what to expect with LeBron and the Lakers coming to town on National TV on Tuesday. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The...
NBA
Anthony Davis Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, it was announced today. Davis averaged 37.8 points (.652 FG%, .625 3FG%, .857 FT%), 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 blocks as the Lakers finished the week 3-1 with victories over Portland, Milwaukee and Washington.
NBA
Brandon Ingram remains out for Wednesday game vs. Detroit
DETROIT (6-19) Sunday loss vs. Memphis. Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Marvin Bagley lll, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart. Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
The Cavs got two wins at home this week and hit the road for a quick one game, traveling to face the New York Knicks at The Garden this evening. The Knicks have dropped five of their last seven. Cleveland beat the Knicks at RMFH, 121-108, back on October 30.
NBA
Another Dominant AD Performance Lifts Lakers over Washington
The Lakers moved to 2-0 on their road trip and won their third consecutive game overall, cruising past the Wizards 130-119 to bring their record to 10-12 on the season. At this point we're running out of superlatives to describe how great Anthony Davis is playing as he continues his run of absolutely extraordinary play. Washington had no answers for AD as he poured in 55 points and 17 rebounds, knocking down 22 of his 30 shots (2-3 from behind the arc) and all eight of his free throw attempts.
NBA
Recap: Dominant 4th Earns Thunder 'W'
All night long in Atlanta, the Thunder had a response. First it was a 7-0 burst in the second quarter to keep a Hawks run in check. Then, after OKC started 0-for-8 shooting in the third quarter, it used a 25-15 run to close the quarter to cut Atlanta’s lead to four heading into the final frame.
NBA
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 69
Greetings loyal listeners, happy to be back home. With three days off and a four-game homestand on the horizon after spending most of the last month on the road, the time was right to record the 69th edition of The Blazers Balcony with Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl. Consider listening/subscribing below...
