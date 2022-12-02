There won’t be a lot of action in the NBA with just three games on the schedule Tuesday. The Heat just played Monday, so don’t be surprised if they rest a starter or two. The Lakers are starting to heat up behind Anthony Davis, and they’ll have a difficult task ahead of them playing the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Finally, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will host Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Let’s highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups (and a few to possibly avoid).

14 HOURS AGO