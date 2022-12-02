Read full article on original website
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masking Urged in Some Counties, At-Home Test Accuracy
With COVID levels rising in some Illinois counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending masking in certain locations. Plus, how accurate is an at-home test and when can you trust your results?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Masks...
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With winter just around the corner, cases of respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Local healthcare systems in Central Illinois are facing a surge of respiratory viruses. “The tripledemic that we keep talking about, we see that. We have RSV, we have flu, we have COVID, we have all kinds of […]
As COVID hospitalizations reach 10-month-high, hospital prepares to handle the increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – As COVID-19 cases rise, hospitalizations statewide have reached a 10-month-high. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports as of Dec. 4, 1,505 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois and 163 patients were in the ICU. Right now, 500 ICU beds are open statewide. In a statement, officials said, “IDPH has been working for the […]
advantagenews.com
Fentanyl deaths increasing in Illinois
State lawmakers and advocates are pushing for more awareness and resources to address the dangers of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent and can harm someone just by the touch. The precursors for the drug has origins in China and has been found to be trafficked across the United State's southern border with Mexico.
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says
SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
wmay.com
Illinois At ”Very High” Level Of Flu Activity
Illinois is now at a “very high” level of flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate of influenza cases is climbing much earlier in the season than usual, adding to the strain on doctor’s offices, clinics, and hospitals as they cope with a variety of respiratory illnesses, including COVID.
thecentersquare.com
People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
20K New COVID Cases, 57 Deaths Reported in Last Week, Illinois Health Officials Say
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 20,495 new COVID cases over the past week, as well as 57 additional deaths, as it warned of an increase in COVID and other respiratory viruses across the state. A total of 63 Illinois counties have been categorized at an "elevated" COVID community...
Two gas tax increases coming to Illinois next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two increases to the Illinois gas tax are set to hit in 2023. On July 1st, Gov. JB Pritzker placed a six-month freeze on the 2022 gas tax increase to offset the costs of inflation on households’ bottom line. However, Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, […]
wfcnnews.com
New 2023 law requires 10 year smoke alarms in IL homes
SPRINGFIELD - A new law taking effect on January 1st is aimed at providing additional fire protection to Illinois residents. Beginning January 1, 2023, all smoke detectors purchased in the state of Illinois must have a 10 year battery sealed inside. The new law only includes new smoke detector installation,...
Illinois Democrats quietly amend The SAFE-T Act
Since news broke about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Democrats have been on the defensive. The bill’s proponents have argued that it is a perfectly acceptable bill with no flaws. However, Democrats in Illinois have quietly amended the bill.
Gov. Pritzker signs amended Illinois SAFE-T Act into law
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed an amendment to the SAFE-T Act, which will abolish cash bail on January 1st, 2023. The 300-page amendment sought to clarify language in the original Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ […]
WSPY NEWS
IDPH asking people to get vaccinated as 63 counties reach elevated COVID-19 levels
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is asking people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu this holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 63 counties in Illinois are at elevated COVID-19 community levels. IDPH says it's especially important if you plan on visiting someone who is at higher risk of being severely ill from COVID-19.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois representative files bill to ban semi-automatic rifles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After a mass shooting earlier this year, one state legislator is trying to ban the sale of some guns in the state. Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield) filed a bill that would ban sales of semi-automatic rifles and magazines that hold over 10 rounds. It additionally would raise the age of most gun ownership in the state to 21, with exceptions for members of the National Guard.
25newsnow.com
Illinois saw fourth lowest midterm turnout in past 40 years
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Board of Elections certified the 2022 Midterm Election results Monday. State officials said 4.1 million ballots were cast, even though Illinois has 8.1 million registered voters. ISBE noted that it was the fourth lowest turnout for a midterm election in the last 40 years.
KFVS12
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery. This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.
Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.
Central Illinois Proud
What are our chances of a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — December has arrived and before we know it Christmas Day will be here. Whether you love it or hate, many people will acknowledge that it’s nice to have a little snow on the ground for Christmas morning. So that begs the question, what are our chances of seeing a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
