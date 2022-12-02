Read full article on original website
Juneau residents get a closer look at the proposal for Aak’w Landing
Juneau residents got to see huge, color posters of what future development on the city’s waterfront might look like. Not at a municipal meeting, but at a local bar during Gallery Walk. In August, Huna Totem Corporation — a Juneau-based village corporation that represents Hoonah shareholders — announced an...
Centennial Hall Ballrooms under construction until August
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Centennial Hall Convention Center ballrooms will be undergoing renovation from December 3 through the beginning of August 2023. CBJ said the renovations include new flooring, paint, acoustic wall coverings, operable partitions to segment the space, and new audio, visual, and lighting systems, along with other structural and mechanical improvements.
Santa Rides returns to Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Santa Claus is coming to Juneau!. Capital City Fire/Rescue, Alaska State Firefighters Association Juneau Chapter, IAFF Local 4303, and Douglas Fire Association will once again bring some extra holiday cheer to Juneau as members of CCFR and their families parade the streets of Juneau together with Santa.
NWSJ gives November weather wrap-up
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - National Weather Service Juneau (NWSJ) gave a detailed weather summary for the month of November. Greg Stann, a meteorologist at National Weather Service Juneau, summarized November. "November for Juneau wasn't necessarily as exciting as some might think. It's true that right now is just speaking Juneau...
DBA deems Juneau Gallery Walk a success
Director of the DBA, Gina Morris, hosted free face painting at the Senate Mall. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The annual Juneau Gallery Walk was Friday through Saturday. Gina Morris, Director of the Downtown Business Association (DBA) helped organize Gallery Walk. She said how rewarding it...
In car accident Friday morning, no injuries were reported
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue and the Juneau Police Department responded to a three-car collision this morning. Assistant Chief Ed Quinto of CCFR recapped the accident. "Capital City Fire Rescue responded to a three vehicle car accident by McNugget intersection by McDonald's at 9:33 am this morning....
Juneau Dance Theatre's 'The Nutcracker' makes a full comeback
The cast of the Nutcracker takes a final bow at their Sunday show. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Although the Nutcracker continued through the pandemic, this was the first year it returned without any restrictions. Juneau Dance Theatre (JDT) presented The Nutcracker this weekend, Friday through...
