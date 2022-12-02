ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingdale, ME

coast931.com

Bowdoin student with nut allergy dies from severe allergic reaction

A Lewiston High School graduate who was in his freshman year at Bowdoin College died Saturday night from an allergic reaction. The superintendent of Lewiston schools says Omar Osman had a severe nut allergy and died on the way to the hospital after an unexpected exposure. A message from Bowdoin...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Widespread illness forces multiple Maine schools to close

HARPSWELL, Maine — Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed Tuesday due to widespread illness among the student bodies. Superintendent Steve Connolly told Maine's Total Coverage that 35% of students at Harpswell Community School have mostly respiratory issues and fevers and that 20% of students at Mount Ararat Middle School have mostly respiratory issues.
HARPSWELL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Schools in RSU 20 close for three days due to illness

SEARSPORT, Maine — Schools in Searsport and Stockton Springs are closing until the end of the week due to widespread illness. A large number of absences from both students and staff has prompted the closure of all schools on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in RSU 20, according to a community message issued by Superintendent Chris Downing.
SEARSPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

They worked the late shift with Pat Callaghan — and they’ve got stories to tell

PORTLAND, Maine — If someone could figure out a way to capture the energy that’s generated when former NEWS CENTER Maine anchors Kathleen Shannon, Caroline Cornish and Shannon Moss get together and start talking, we’d have no more need for fossil fuels. When they get wound up (which takes about 2.4 seconds), they could provide enough electricity — clean, safe, renewable — to power half the homes in New England.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Sea Dogs announce new ownership

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs announced in a release Tuesday that the team has entered into an agreement with a new owner: Diamond Baseball Holdings. The good news for fans of both the Sea Dogs and the Boston Red Sox is the Sea Dogs will remain the Red Sox' Double-A affiliate, according to Tuesday's release.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Community searching for missing teddy bear

WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
WINDHAM, ME
92 Moose

Flu Outbreak Forces Closure Of Maine High School

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is largely in he rear view, in some ways, it seems that we are continuing to live in a "new normal". Recently, a Maine high school was forced to close due to an outbreak of influenza. According to WCSH 6, nearly half of the students...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland restaurants prepare for winter months

PORTLAND, Maine — This time of year, do you debate ordering food delivery versus braving the elements to go out for a bite to eat?. For many Maine restaurants, the holidays and winter months are the hardest time to make ends meet. For that reason, many restaurants have found ways to offer outdoor dining options while still keeping customers warm.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

South Portland engineering firm acquires smaller Sanford peer

South Portland-based engineering firm Sebago Technics has acquired Corner Post Land Surveying in a deal that will add seven employees in York County. Terms of the transaction, announced Wednesday, were not disclosed. The acquisition is the first for the Sebago Technics since April 2021, when it acquired Falmouth-based Titcomb Associates....
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

