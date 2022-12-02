Read full article on original website
coast931.com
Bowdoin student with nut allergy dies from severe allergic reaction
A Lewiston High School graduate who was in his freshman year at Bowdoin College died Saturday night from an allergic reaction. The superintendent of Lewiston schools says Omar Osman had a severe nut allergy and died on the way to the hospital after an unexpected exposure. A message from Bowdoin...
WMTW
Widespread illness forces multiple Maine schools to close
HARPSWELL, Maine — Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed Tuesday due to widespread illness among the student bodies. Superintendent Steve Connolly told Maine's Total Coverage that 35% of students at Harpswell Community School have mostly respiratory issues and fevers and that 20% of students at Mount Ararat Middle School have mostly respiratory issues.
Two schools in Harpswell, Topsham close Tuesday due to student illness
MAINE, USA — Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed on Tuesday due to high rates of student illness. The Harpswell Community School and Mt. Ararat Middle School in Topsham will be closed on Tuesday, according to a community message from Steven Connolly, MSAD 75 superintendent of schools. Connolly...
Schools in RSU 20 close for three days due to illness
SEARSPORT, Maine — Schools in Searsport and Stockton Springs are closing until the end of the week due to widespread illness. A large number of absences from both students and staff has prompted the closure of all schools on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in RSU 20, according to a community message issued by Superintendent Chris Downing.
WMTW
Oxford Hills School District votes to indefinitely postpone action on proposed gender identity policy
PARIS, Maine — Oxford Hills school board voted unanimously to postpone action on a proposedgender identity policy during a meeting on Monday night. The policy seeks to provide support for students of all gender and sexual identities by fostering a safe and comfortable learning environment free of harassment. “The...
WPFO
Oxford Hills school district to hold meeting on controversial gender identity policy
PORTLAND (WGME) – A controversial gender identity policy will be taken up in the Oxford Hills school district Monday night. Parents on both sides of the issue say they are concerned about safety and protection. MSAD 17 documents say the gender identity policy was proposed to prevent harassment and...
'Hoops for Hallie' held in honor of Hallie Oldham on her 10th birthday
POLAND, MAINE, Maine — This summer, 9-year-old Hallie Oldham from Poland was killed when a tree fell on her family's car during a severe thunderstorm near the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish. There was a charity basketball game played in her honor Saturday afternoon. The Poland Regional High...
They worked the late shift with Pat Callaghan — and they’ve got stories to tell
PORTLAND, Maine — If someone could figure out a way to capture the energy that’s generated when former NEWS CENTER Maine anchors Kathleen Shannon, Caroline Cornish and Shannon Moss get together and start talking, we’d have no more need for fossil fuels. When they get wound up (which takes about 2.4 seconds), they could provide enough electricity — clean, safe, renewable — to power half the homes in New England.
Portland Sea Dogs announce new ownership
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs announced in a release Tuesday that the team has entered into an agreement with a new owner: Diamond Baseball Holdings. The good news for fans of both the Sea Dogs and the Boston Red Sox is the Sea Dogs will remain the Red Sox' Double-A affiliate, according to Tuesday's release.
Volunteers help Maine seniors have a happy holiday season
GORHAM, Maine — With December in full-swing, a group of volunteers in Cumberland County is on a mission to make sure elderly Mainers can have a happy holiday season and know they're not alone. The Be a Santa to a Senior program has been happening at Home Instead in...
penbaypilot.com
Restorative Justice Project Maine announces training opportunities for Winter 2023
Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.
Community searching for missing teddy bear
WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
Junior Police Academy aims to inspire kids to join police force
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Ever wonder what it's like to be a police officer? Well, Old Orchard Beach students got real-life experience with police officers at the Junior Police Academy. Nikki Duplisea not only runs the Junior Police Academy, but she also grew up in Old Orchard Beach...
Enjoy a Hilarious Night Of ADULT ONLY Stand-Up Comedy in Central Maine
Knock Knock, who's ready to laugh? You? Great. A comedy series hosted by Mark Turcotte at Johnson Hall on December 17th is sure to give your funny bone a good work out. The night will be filled with hilarious stand-up comedy and you deserve to treat yourself to some laughter after all the holiday stress!
wabi.tv
The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
Flu Outbreak Forces Closure Of Maine High School
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is largely in he rear view, in some ways, it seems that we are continuing to live in a "new normal". Recently, a Maine high school was forced to close due to an outbreak of influenza. According to WCSH 6, nearly half of the students...
Portland restaurants prepare for winter months
PORTLAND, Maine — This time of year, do you debate ordering food delivery versus braving the elements to go out for a bite to eat?. For many Maine restaurants, the holidays and winter months are the hardest time to make ends meet. For that reason, many restaurants have found ways to offer outdoor dining options while still keeping customers warm.
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
Neo-Nazi influencer moves to Maine, joins extremist group that marched in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Christopher Pohlhaus, a neo-Nazi and extremist influencer on encrypted messaging apps, is living in Maine, according to reporting by VICE News. Pohlhaus, according to VICE, advocated for his followers, which refer to him online as The Hammer, to move to Maine and transform it into a white ethnostate.
mainebiz.biz
South Portland engineering firm acquires smaller Sanford peer
South Portland-based engineering firm Sebago Technics has acquired Corner Post Land Surveying in a deal that will add seven employees in York County. Terms of the transaction, announced Wednesday, were not disclosed. The acquisition is the first for the Sebago Technics since April 2021, when it acquired Falmouth-based Titcomb Associates....
