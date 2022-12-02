Read full article on original website
Trenton man charged with entering unlocked vehicle in Bordentown Township
A 25-year-old Trenton man has been charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass for allegedly entering an unlocked vehicle at a Bowery Circle residence, according to the Bordentown Township Police Department. The incident occurred around 3:55 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said. The resident told police she received an alert...
nccpdnews.com
VEHICLE STOP LEADS TO ARREST OF NEWARK MAN FOR FIREARM AND DRUG CHARGES – JASON BROWN (40)
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 07:30 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) were conducting proactive patrol. While near the area of Churchmans Road and Goodings Drive officers observed a blue Chevrolet Equinox driving in the wrong direction on the shoulder. The driver of the vehicle then committed additional traffic violations at which time a vehicle stop was conducted.
Teenager Arrested With Loaded Handgun, Crack Cocaine In Atlantic City: Police
A tip led to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy with a loaded handgun. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Sergeant Christopher LoDico received information identifying a juvenile that was involved in a strong-arm robbery earlier in the day and was seen in possession of a handgun. This information was distributed to patrol units.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: After Complaints, Fugitive With Stolen Gun, Drugs Arrested
As the saying goes, "if you see something, say something," and that is exactly what people in one Atlantic City neighborhood did. And as a result, a man is now facing gun and drug-related charges. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers conducted a surveillance operation in the area...
Man, 27, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in Atlantic City. Timothy Council Jr. of Atlantic City was shot shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 near 655 Absecon Boulevard, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Council was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Anyone...
Police search for 4 suspects in Northeast Philly armed home invasion
Police say one of the suspects had a gun and tied up the victim who was inside.
Cops looking for shooter who injured N.J. teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a 16-year-old was shot and injured in Edgewater Park on Thursday night. The teen was shot in one of his legs on the 200 block of Ivy Road just before 10:30 p.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics
Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
How police arrested man wanted for violent crime spree across Philadelphia area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect accused of a violent three-county crime spree has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Chester County. Zahkee Austin, 22, was escorted into a West Goshen police car Tuesday morning. CBS3 has learned more about the attempted homicide the Philadelphia man is suspected of and who tipped off investigators to his whereabouts.Austin has had a history with Philadelphia police. Officers found him at his mother's home in the city before he was taken to Chester County and arraigned on robbery charges. Eyewitness News was there as West Goshen police took Austin to a...
Vehicular Homicide Charges For DUI Driver In NJ Crash That Killed Basketball Coach, 21: Report
A 21-year-old Cherry Hill man has been taken into custody on charges for vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed his passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the deadly June 4 crash in Glassboro, Gloucester County, the outlet said, quoting police. He was taken into custody Sunday and charged with strict liability vehicular homicide and second-degree reckless death by auto.
Man admits he shot another man in the back in Atlantic City
A 31-year-old New Jersey man is facing up to nine years in state prison after admitting he shot a man in the back in Atlantic City. Ibn Jones, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and a weapons offense for the Nov. 9, 2021, shooting near the corner of Baltic and Indiana avenues, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing
A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
Man apparently shot himself inside Ventnor apartment
A man apparently committed suicide inside a Ventnor apartment building Saturday, police said. The shooting happened as the city was preparing for its annual Holiday Parade, Chief Joe Fussner said. Police were called to the building at 6303 Ventnor Ave. at 4:08 p.m. by a resident reporting a man had...
NBC Philadelphia
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
Family of teenager fatally shot in Camden following birthday party demands answers
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- On Tuesday night, a teenager's family is broken, but desperately searching for answers after the 14-year-old was shot and killed following a birthday party in Camden.Police say they are aggressively working this case, but the boy's family says something doesn't make sense.The teen's family from New Jersey, New York, Georgia and North Carolina are all grieving and still in disbelief.The boy's sister tells CBS3 she believes her little brother was an innocent victim – in the wrong place at the wrong time."He comes in and he fills rooms with love and laughter," Jahqueena Allen, the 14-year-old's...
Atlantic City teen allegedly ditched gun running from police
A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly threw a gun as he fled police Saturday. The teen had been identified as the suspect in a strong-arm robbery earlier in the day and was seen in possession of a handgun, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Sgt. Christopher LoDico saw the teen...
Sources: Victim shot 12 times in deadly North Philly double shooting
Sources say one man was shot at least 12 times. A second male victim was shot in the head.
Atlantic City Police Officer Shot In The Head (2016) Makes Comments
Former Atlantic City Police Officer Josh Vadell’s life was almost taken in 2016 when he was shot in the head in the line of duty. Vadell rarely makes public comments these days, however, he made an exception and placed his written comments in our article on the lack of street patrol officers in Atlantic City.
firststateupdate.com
Police Swarm Sparrow Run After Gunfire Erupts
On Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN
Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
