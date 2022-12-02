CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- On Tuesday night, a teenager's family is broken, but desperately searching for answers after the 14-year-old was shot and killed following a birthday party in Camden.Police say they are aggressively working this case, but the boy's family says something doesn't make sense.The teen's family from New Jersey, New York, Georgia and North Carolina are all grieving and still in disbelief.The boy's sister tells CBS3 she believes her little brother was an innocent victim – in the wrong place at the wrong time."He comes in and he fills rooms with love and laughter," Jahqueena Allen, the 14-year-old's...

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO