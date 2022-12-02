Read full article on original website
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 6
There won’t be a lot of action in the NBA with just three games on the schedule Tuesday. The Heat just played Monday, so don’t be surprised if they rest a starter or two. The Lakers are starting to heat up behind Anthony Davis, and they’ll have a difficult task ahead of them playing the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Finally, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will host Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Let’s highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups (and a few to possibly avoid).
Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands
NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 116-111 loss to...
Stats Leaders: Who are top clutch scorers so far this season?
Each Tuesday throughout the season, we’ll break down the leaders in a specific statistical category — digging into player tracking, play-type and shot-type data to go beyond the box score to highlight some of the game’s top performers. This week we’ll focus on the league’s top scorers...
James Harden, Sixers Return to Action in Houston | Gameday Report 24/82
INJURY UPDATE: The 76ers announced pregame that James Harden and Jaden Springer were upgraded to AVAILABLE. Georges Niang (right foot soreness) is out. The next game for the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) is Monday night on the road against the Houston Rockets (6-17). James Harden, who has missed the last 14 games for the Sixers with a right foot tendon strain, was upgraded to questionable on Sunday evening’s injury report.
Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss...
Nike parts ways with Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn guard as part of the fallout over his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. It was not a...
Dean Wade Status Update
Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out approximately 3-4 weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury in the first half of Friday night’s win over Orlando at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed an AC joint sprain. Wade will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 69
Greetings loyal listeners, happy to be back home. With three days off and a four-game homestand on the horizon after spending most of the last month on the road, the time was right to record the 69th edition of The Blazers Balcony with Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl. Consider listening/subscribing below...
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday, Dec. 6
After a large slate on Monday, we have a tiny Tuesday card. We only have three games, and all three have a total between 222 and 224, which is just a bizarre occurrence. Anthony Davis (PF/C – LAL): $11,200 DraftKings, $12,300 FanDuel. Davis goes on these stretches where he’s...
The Chase Down Pod - Road Woes, LeBron Comes Home with Jordan Zirm
Jordan Zirm joins Carter to break down the Cavaliers poor offensive outing against the Knicks, break down the level of concern with Dean Wade's injury before previewing what to expect with LeBron and the Lakers coming to town on National TV on Tuesday. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The...
NBA Fantasy Start/Sit for Week 8
We have an interesting Week 8 schedule on tap, as it’s a rare occasion where we have more three-game teams than those with four contests on their ledger. Additionally, we have a pair of clubs saddled with the undesirable two-game docket, making our borderline start/sit calls a bit more challenging overall.
Anthony Davis Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, it was announced today. Davis averaged 37.8 points (.652 FG%, .625 3FG%, .857 FT%), 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 blocks as the Lakers finished the week 3-1 with victories over Portland, Milwaukee and Washington.
Pistons surges can’t make up for slow start in loss to Memphis
Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 122-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. EARLY TONE ESTABLISHED – Since suffering five defeats of 20 or more points among their first eight losses of the season, the Pistons coming into Sunday had only one such loss in the last 10 – one Dwane Casey was willing to write off to the grinding effects of the six-game road trip that preceded last week’s 30-point loss, the season’s most lopsided, to New York. Eight of the other nine losses came by single digits. Against a physically imposing Memphis team, it looked like the Pistons might have been headed for a thumping Sunday. And then it didn’t. And then it did. They trailed by 19 nine minutes into the first quarter. They whittled it to four over the next seven minutes. That was the story of the game. Memphis used a combination of Pistons turnovers and hot 3-point shooting to build its big first-half lead, saw the Pistons eat into it a couple of times, but kept finding something to pull away again. In the third quarter, it was Ja Morant playing like an MVP candidate that allowed Memphis to carry an 18-point lead to the fourth quarter. Morant’s third quarter: 21 points on 8 of 10 shooting with three assists after a relatively subdued first half that saw Morant score seven points on eight shots. Memphis took an 18-point lead to the fourth quarter and the Pistons didn’t have enough of a finishing kick in them to seriously challenge the lead, though they did get it to single digits with 1:45 left.
Anthony Davis exits Lakers-Cavs game with flu-like symptoms, does not return
CLEVELAND (AP) — The flu shut down Anthony Davis. That’s the only thing that has stopped him lately. Davis was forced to leave Los Angeles’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after the first quarter on Tuesday night and the Lakers struggled without their All-Star center in a 116-102 loss.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 4, 2022
An intriguing Sunday matinee launches a four-game homestand for New Orleans this afternoon. The Pelicans (14-8) will host Denver (14-8) at 2:30 p.m., in a matchup of Western Conference second-place teams. Tickets are available here. injury report for Nuggets-Pelicans. Both teams will be without at least one starter, as forward...
Recap: Dominant 4th Earns Thunder 'W'
All night long in Atlanta, the Thunder had a response. First it was a 7-0 burst in the second quarter to keep a Hawks run in check. Then, after OKC started 0-for-8 shooting in the third quarter, it used a 25-15 run to close the quarter to cut Atlanta’s lead to four heading into the final frame.
Erin Hartigan on Jose Alvarado, Pelicans fans | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Hartigan of Bally Sports joins Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer to talk about the tremendous win over the Denver Nuggets and Jose Alvarado’s career night. The group also discusses the fans of the team, Trey Murphy’s big dunks, and how...
Another Dominant AD Performance Lifts Lakers over Washington
The Lakers moved to 2-0 on their road trip and won their third consecutive game overall, cruising past the Wizards 130-119 to bring their record to 10-12 on the season. At this point we're running out of superlatives to describe how great Anthony Davis is playing as he continues his run of absolutely extraordinary play. Washington had no answers for AD as he poured in 55 points and 17 rebounds, knocking down 22 of his 30 shots (2-3 from behind the arc) and all eight of his free throw attempts.
"I Feel A Lot Better" | Conley And Gay Nearing Return, Maybe As Soon As Wednesday
Reinforcements are on the way. After going through their first full practices in weeks on Monday, Mike Conley and Rudy Gay are primed to return to the court sometime this week. While Jazz Nation may want to stand up and start chanting with joy at the thought of them returning...
