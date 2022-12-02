Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Art B. Pierce, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Art B. Pierce, 80, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on May 5, 1942 in Watertown, NY, son of Arles and Eleanor (Beardon) Pierce, he graduated from Watertown High School. He worked at...
wwnytv.com
Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of the Swiss Road, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 5, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022...
wwnytv.com
Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg will be private. Mrs. Mills died on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022 at her daughter’s home, under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley and surrounded by her family. Mary Emma Mills was born...
wwnytv.com
Carmella Rosemary Guzman, 49, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Carmella Rosemary Guzman will be 3:30pm – 5:00pm Thursday, December 8th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Carmella passed away Friday, December 2nd at Samaritan...
wwnytv.com
Joseph H. Quick, 39, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Joseph H. Quick, age 39 of Canton will be held at a time to be determined at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Sweeney officiating. Joe passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday (December 4, 2022). Surviving...
wwnytv.com
Jennie M. Adsit, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jennie M. Adsit, 92, of Watertown and former Jefferson County Legislator, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, December 3, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. Calling hours and a service at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown will be in May 2023 at times and dates to be...
wwnytv.com
Robert J. Babcock, 78, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Babcock, 78, a Watertown native and longtime resident, passed away early this month. He graduated from Watertown High School and Syracuse University. He served in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge. Robert went on to work at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, where he taught incarcerated people. He loved vintage cars and proudly drove visitors in his pristine Model T Ford’s rumble seat.
wwnytv.com
John M. Giovo, 76, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - John M. Giovo, 76, of West End Ave, Carthage, passed away on Thursday morning, December 1,2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. John was born on May 16,1946 in Watertown, the son of the late Michael and Ilene (Gaines) Giovo. He attended schools in Adams, Carthage and graduated from Harrisville High School. He married the former Cheryl Rose Alexander on June 29,1968 at St. James Church in Carthage with Rev. Hugh Connaghan officiating. He served in the Army from 1965-1967 during the Vietnam War. He was employed for 27 years, originally with Crown Zellerbach and eventually with James River Corp and retired due to a disability.
wwnytv.com
Patrick George Davis, 81, formerly of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Patrick George Davis, 81, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the home of his daughter. He was surrounded by family and under the loving care of Jefferson County Hospice. Patrick was born on February 20, 1941 in Potsdam, New York,...
wwnytv.com
Gala to benefit Watertown Urban Mission
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Family Winter Gala this weekend to benefit the Watertown Urban Mission. Micah Matteson of Matteson Property Management and Urban Mission executive director Cher VanBrocklin talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can see their interview in the video above. The...
wwnytv.com
Marieann F. Stowell, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Marieann F. Stowell, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Rome, NY where she had been a resident. Calling hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 9th at the Johnson...
wwnytv.com
Diane L. Knight, 75, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Diane L. Knight, 75, of NYS Rt 126, Carthage died Tuesday evening, November 29,2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Diane was born on October 22,1947 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Anthony and Lillian (Canell) Plumadore Sr. She was a graduate of Augustinian Academy in Carthage. She married Charles J. Knight on June 15,1968 in Black River. She worked for NK Parks in Rutland as a secretary for several years before she and her husband Chuck, started their own landscaping business, Di’s Landscaping. They operated the business for over 25 years. Chuck died on July 11, 2016.
wwnytv.com
Gloria M. (Luther) Dowling, 91, of Harrisville and Oswegatchie
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gloria M. (Luther) Dowling of Harrisville and Oswegatchie passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2022, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton. She was 91. In line with her wishes, there will be no formal funeral service at this time but a combined celebration of her life and that of her late husband, Wendell R. “Red” Dowling, will be held next July at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville.
wwnytv.com
Vicki Lynne Kellogg, 63, of Redwood
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Vicki Lynne Kellogg, 63, of Butterfield Lake Rd., passed away, Friday morning, December 2, 2022 at her home. Born on August 15, 1959 at Sacred Heart Hospital, Spokane, Washington, she was a daughter of Lorne Walter and Geraldine Mae Mathis Banham, and she was a graduate of Chief Sealth High School, Seattle, Washington.
wwnytv.com
CCE Jefferson offers 4-H Dairy Bowl practice
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering to help youth practice for next year’s 4-H Dairy Bowl competitions. CCE dairy and livestock specialist Abigail Jantzi says practice begins next month. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Practices start...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
wwnytv.com
James Clifford Davidson
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - James Clifford Davidson, born in Seattle, Washington on September 11, 1943 to Clifford and Joyce (Whitman) passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Jimmy, as he was affectionately known, is survived by his wife, Erna, his sister Judy Gregston, his son John, and his daughters Joyce and Jamie. He was also the proud grandfather and great grandfather of Shanna Conroy and her son Little John. Jimmy lived life to the fullest and loved the water, cared for all animals, enjoyed golfing, and was a life-long fan of the New York Yankees.
wwnytv.com
Robert M. “Bunny” Shelmidine, 96, of Belleville
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert M. “Bunny” Shelmidine, 96, Belleville, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A complete obituary with...
wwnytv.com
Once contaminated, Watertown land ready to be developed
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New housing and a park are possibly on the horizon for the city of Watertown. During Monday night’s meeting, city council will consider a resolution for an environmental easement on land once home to Ogilvie Foods on North Pleasant and California streets. “The city...
wwnytv.com
Highlights & scores: Girl’s high school hoops & a boxing title
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown High School was the site as the Lady Cyclones entertained Carthage in girls’ high school basketball Monday night. It was a good night for the Lady Cyclones on their home court. Penelope Brown for Watertown: the rebound and the basket giving her team...
