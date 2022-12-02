Sheriff: 43-year-old dies after stabbing near Nichols; suspect arrested, charged with murder

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 43-year-old man has died and a woman has been arrested after a stabbing incident on Friday in the Nichols area of Marion County, authorities said.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Crystal Laree Leonard, 43, of Nichols, was arrested and charged with the stabbing death of Reginald Tavares Ford, 43.

Leonard faces a murder charge and one possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charge, MCSO said. She is being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed late Friday afternoon that Ford had died.

Sheriff Brian Wallace’s office said earlier Friday that deputies were in the area of Broomstraw and Cactus courts to investigate a stabbing. Deputies said it was an ongoing investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

