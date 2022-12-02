ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

Sheriff: 43-year-old dies after stabbing near Nichols; suspect arrested, charged with murder

By Tanya Pinette, Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
 7 days ago

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 43-year-old man has died and a woman has been arrested after a stabbing incident on Friday in the Nichols area of Marion County, authorities said.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Crystal Laree Leonard, 43, of Nichols, was arrested and charged with the stabbing death of Reginald Tavares Ford, 43.

Leonard faces a murder charge and one possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charge, MCSO said. She is being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed late Friday afternoon that Ford had died.

Sheriff Brian Wallace’s office said earlier Friday that deputies were in the area of Broomstraw and Cactus courts to investigate a stabbing. Deputies said it was an ongoing investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Comments / 2

Sylvia Bajek
7d ago

it is such a shame that this has happened and to think it was in your own back yard. May the family of the victim that died have mercy on the soul of the one that did the stabbing. God rest the soul of the one that lost their life to such a tragedy.

