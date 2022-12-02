ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Basketball: 3 takeaways from the OT collapse against Illinois

A game that went right down to the wire and more between No. 2 ranked Texas basketball and the No. 17 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini saw one slip out of the hands of head coach Chris Beard’s squad. Texas wound up blowing a double-digit second-half lead (which sounds more like the football program than it does men’s hoops) to fall short to head coach Brad Underwood and a gritty Illinois team in overtime.
A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
