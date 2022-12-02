Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for ChicagoansJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Yankees News: Aaron Judge update, Don Mattingly Hall of Fame, Masahiro Tanaka tweet
The Winter Meetings are underway and moves could be made at any moment now. The New York Yankees are among the main focuses, as expected, especially after there’s been an update on Aaron Judge’s contract situation in free agency. How far is the team willing to go in...
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals, Dansby Swanson “could wind up” together after Braves fail
As the Atlanta Braves continue to work to keep Dansby Swanson as a member of the franchise, one MLB insider is reporting just how far apart the two sides are on a new contract. He is also saying that the St. Louis Cardinals could be the beneficiary of the Braves being unable to keep Swanson in the fold.
Houston Astros: 3 replacements for Justin Verlander
The Houston Astros might have a potential opening in their starting rotation following the news that Justin Verlander signed a contract with the New York Mets in free agency. This leaves Houston without an established ace or a long-term No.1 starter or does it?. Houston Astros: Three Replacements for Justin...
San Francisco Giants rumors: Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa coming to town?
If Carlos Baerga is correct, then San Francisco Giants fans are going to get an impressive early gift for the holidays. According to Baerga, the Giants are not only going to land Aaron Judge, but Carlos Correa is coming on board as well. As the Giants were determined to go after Judge and were focusing on landing one of the top shortstops on the market, they would take care of their top priorities in free agency.
Chicago Cubs News: Cubs get Cody Bellinger on a Solid Deal
The Chicago Cubs made their first significant move of Winter Meetings week by agreeing to a one-year, $17.5 million deal with Cody Bellinger, per Jeff Passan. The 27-year old Bellinger was sought after by a number of teams, despite his recent struggles, but the Cubs got him at under $20 million for just one year. Even with his recent struggles, this is really nice value.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Dominic Smith may be next signing
Fresh off the heels of signing free-agent center fielder Cody Bellinger to a one-year deal worth $17.5 million, the Chicago Cubs may have their sights on a first base target. New York Mets beat reporter Anthony DiComo reports from the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings that the Cubs may have former Mets first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith on their radar.
What is Andres Gimenez’s ceiling for the Cleveland Guardians?
Andes Gimenez was named to the MLB Second Team but what is his ceiling with the Cleveland Guardians?. At 24 years old, it’s hard to say what Andres Gimenez is going to turn into. He had a solid rookie season with the New York Mets, though he only played in 49 games due to it being the Covid-Season. In his first year with the Guardos, he played in just 68 games and saw his batting average from .263 to .218 in his first season in Cleveland. He spent some time in Triple-A Columbus in 2021, where he hit much better with a batting average of .287.
3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target
The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Cody Bellinger nearing decision
While all the recent focus for the Chicago Cubs at the Major League Baseball Winter Meeting has been on their pursuit of the three remaining top free-agent shortstops in Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson, the team is still expected to acquire a center fielder this offseason. It would seem that the Cubs' primary target for their center field vacancy is former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the Dodgers and considering his offensive struggles since winning the National League MVP in 2019, it is believed that he is looking for a short-term deal in order to rebuild his value.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Jed Hoyer loves this free-agent shortstop
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings are here and the Chicago Cubs are connected to each of the top four-free agent shortstops. Entering the Sunday, the talk was centered around Dansby Swanson as there appears to be escalating interest from the Cubs in the former Atlanta Braves shortstop. Still, a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today has free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts as the team's top priority this offseason. All this while Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic had this to say about Cubs' president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and Trea Turner.
SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)
Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
Baltimore Orioles eyeing one of top starters in free agency
The Baltimore Orioles are not done in their quest to add to their rotation. Kyle Gibson clearly is not enough for a team that is looking to contend next season. He could be a solid fit in the back of the Orioles rotation, and may even be a bargain, but he is not the type of player that will suddenly catapult them into a Wild Card spot.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Kodai Senga may be signing soon
The free-agent starting pitcher market has burst open with the recent signings of Jacob deGrom with the Texas Rangers, and Justin Verlander with the New York Mets. The Chicago Cubs were not believed to be in the sweepstakes for either pitcher and the same can also be said for Carlos Rodon, who is now the best available free-agent starting pitcher on the market. Not far behind Rodon in terms of free-agent starting pitcher rankings is Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga. Senga is making the transition to Major League Baseball and the Cubs were among the early favorites to sign the Japanese standout this offseason. In recent weeks, all has been quiet on the Cubs' front in regard to Senga and that includes this latest tweet from MLB Network Insider Jon Paul Morosi at the Winter Meetings.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0