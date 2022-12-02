The free-agent starting pitcher market has burst open with the recent signings of Jacob deGrom with the Texas Rangers, and Justin Verlander with the New York Mets. The Chicago Cubs were not believed to be in the sweepstakes for either pitcher and the same can also be said for Carlos Rodon, who is now the best available free-agent starting pitcher on the market. Not far behind Rodon in terms of free-agent starting pitcher rankings is Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga. Senga is making the transition to Major League Baseball and the Cubs were among the early favorites to sign the Japanese standout this offseason. In recent weeks, all has been quiet on the Cubs' front in regard to Senga and that includes this latest tweet from MLB Network Insider Jon Paul Morosi at the Winter Meetings.

