Daycare providers have until December 14th to apply for federal funding

By Lia Lando
 4 days ago
The New York State Office of Children and Family Services has extended the deadline to apply for $343 million in childcare provider grants targeting workforce assistance

The new deadline is now December 14, 2022.

The funding is from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation.

The grant money will directly benefit childcare providers and help them hire and retain qualified workers.

OCFS encourages those who have not applied to do so. OCFS says at least 75% of the funding must be used for:

• Bonuses or increases in wages
• Contributions towards health insurance costs that reduce these costs for staff
• Contributions to staff retirement plans that supplement any employer contribution
• Supplemental educational advancement or tuition reimbursement
• Mental health supports and services for staff

For more information, you can call the Childcare Resource Network at 716-877-6666

