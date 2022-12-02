ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, MT

Christmas bazaar fundraiser for the 4-H club in Kalispell this weekend

By Kiana Wilson
KPAX
 4 days ago
CRESTON - The Dandy Dudes and Dolls 4-H Club are hosting their 13th annual Christmas bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eastside Grange in Creston.

The bazaar began as a fundraiser for the Dandy Dudes and Dolls and has grown to now include 25 vendors. Many dedicated vendors return each year with their beautiful hand-crafted items, baked goods and other goodies.

There will be a donation-based lunch of chili, hot dogs and baked potatoes. There will also be an area to donate non-perishable food items for the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry in Kalispell.

This bazaar provides funding for several community service projects and scholarships for the Dandy Dudes and Dolls and the Eastside Grange members.

