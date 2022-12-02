New York Yankees ‘in on’ on 2 top pitchers in MLB free agency

The New York Yankees are reportedly putting in the necessary work to land one of the top pitchers available in MLB free agency.

This is a big off-season for the Yankees. The team has one of the better rosters in baseball, but they are still a piece or two away from being a serious contender for a World Series title. That fact became clear when they were swept right out of the postseason by the eventual champions, the Houston Astros.

The primary goal for the organization this winter is to make sure they re-sign homegrown superstar, and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge. However, the 2022 roster was one that had the outfielder and still came up well short. Meaning they still need more impact players.

Well, it seems the team views adding another top-end starting pitcher as a secondary goal and are in hot pursuit of two of the best arms available in this MLB free-agent class.

New York Yankees in chase for Carlos Rodon and Justin Verlander

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, New York Post MLB insider John Heyman gave an update on the New York Yankees’ rumored interest in the top three pitchers on the market — Carlos Rodon, Justin Verlander, and Jacob deGrom — and which they are legitimately pursuing.

“Yankees are in on Rodon and Verlander (close Gerrit Cole relationship doesn’t hurt but NYY isn’t necessarily optimistic there). Not as much in on deGrom for what he seeks — $40M plus. Judge remains the main guy but seems to be room to add a big starter, too.” – Update on Yankees pitcher pursuit

Verlander is rumored to want money around $40 million annually a season as well. However, even with the leverage of being the AL Cy Young Award winner for 2022, his age may force the price down a little.

Rodon will be the most affordable of the three because he does not have nearly the same resume, but he is still sure to get a pay day worth around $30 million annually.

