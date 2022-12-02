ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

General rain advisory for countywide beaches

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
 4 days ago
With rainfall continuing across the region, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with stormwater runoff at countywide beaches.

Stormwater is untreated rainwater that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways.

Contact with stormwater while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Unlike the municipal sewer system, water carried by a storm drain system is not treated.

To minimize potential health risks, it is recommended that people do not swim, play or surf in the ocean and creeks for at least three days following a rain event.

Beachgoers should also avoid areas near the outfall from drainpipes and creeks that enter the ocean following a rain event as stormwater runoff may carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants.

Sport harvesters should wait at least 10 days after a significant rain to harvest shellfish.

High bacterial levels, pesticides, herbicides, and motor oil grease flushed into the ocean with the storm runoff may contaminate the shellfish beds.

Adequate cooking of shellfish will destroy harmful bacteria but may not be effective in killing viruses.

Cooking does not eliminate chemical and metal pollutants in shellfish and may not be effective in killing viruses.

Related
KEYT

Chance of rain Tuesday, below average temperatures

While most of the heavy rain is in our rearview camera, there is a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County is expected to get more rain than the South Coast and Ventura County. However, light rain and patchy drizzle is expected. This will not be a significant system.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet

It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Sunday marks the fifth year anniversary of the Thomas Fire. The fire that burned 281,893 acres began Monday evening on Dec. 4 near Thomas Aquinas College, north of Santa Paula. Over one thousand structures, including homes, were destroyed. Firefighters would soon take control of Thomas late December, but was officially contained on The post Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Two Rare Channel Islands Plants Snatched from the Snouts of Defeat

Two rare Channel Island plant species — the Channel Island bedstraw and Santa Cruz Island dudleya — have been saved from extinction, conservationists announced Wednesday. The survival of the two species, which are found nowhere else on Earth, hinged on their recovery from damage caused by plant-trampling, soil-eroding, grass-munching livestock, namely, sheep and feral pigs.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Fire and SUV Crashes Into Local Hotel

A work van caught fire at a condo complex and a separate vehicle crashed into the side of a local hotel on Tuesday morning. John Palminteri reports a van parked inside the condo complex at 521 W. Montecito Street caught fire, but did not damage residential units. The owner was...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Hollister Ranch Lawsuit Lives On to Fight Another Day

Eight attorneys were gathered, in person and virtually, in Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne’s courtroom on Monday morning, in the hope of influencing her ruling that saved a Hollister Ranch lawsuit from an early death. Three were from the state Attorney General’s Office, and one was Barry Cappello, arguably the litigator’s litigator in Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Animal Services sees surge in volunteers, fosters, and pet adoptions

The Santa Barbara and Santa Maria communities stepped in to house and shelter more animals from the Santa Barbara County Animal Services system as the county took in 117 more pets in November 2022 than in November of last year. The post Santa Barbara County Animal Services sees surge in volunteers, fosters, and pet adoptions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

The “Victor the Florist” Signage Has Been Removed

••• J. noticed that the wonderful “Victor the Florist” signage at 135 E. Anapamu (at Santa Barbara Street) has been taken down. The listing agent says we may learn soon about who is leasing, and there’s hope that the new tenant will put up its own sign—which would be good because the building sure looks bare without it.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
