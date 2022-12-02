Read full article on original website
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Essence
The Best Black Christmas Albums of All Time, Ranked
These soulful Christmas classics are must listens for the whole family, from the toddlers to the great-grands, every holiday season. Did your favorite make the list?. The holiday season is here, and with that comes frantic sale shopping, the annual decking of the halls, visits with friends and reconnection withfamily, and of course, the soundtrack that ties it all together – Christmas songs.
Essence
These Black Creatives Stood In TikTok’s 2022 Report
Check out some of the trendiest sounds and creators. TikTok served as a community builder for Black creatives in 2022. Many users learned new dances, created funny memes, and fully expressed themselves while making an imprint in digital pop culture. Today, December 6, TikTok launched its Year on TikTok: 2022...
People ask me to dox them on TikTok — and they're shocked by how easy it is for me to find out their secrets
Even if you think your online information is private, there are plenty of ways to get exposed from family photos to background pillows in a TikTok.
Essence
Lizzo Is Rightfully Named 'The People’s Champion' At The 2022 People’s Choice Awards
The “About Damn Time” singer owned the night, taking home the award for “Song of the Year" on top of receiving one of the show's biggest accolades. The 2022 People’s Choice Awards was definitely one to remember. Hosted by Kenan Thompson for the second year in a row, this year’s ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and featured the best in music, film, television, and podcasts.
Essence
Keke Palmer Reveals She’s Pregnant On SNL
Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy while hosting “Saturday Night Live,” and we couldn’t be happier. During her monologue, the 29-year-old addressed the rumors she’s heard about her being pregnant. “People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant, and I want to...
Essence
Girl Talk with Girls United
At this year’s Girls United Summit in Atlanta, Georgia, reality television star, actress, and entrepreneur Reginae Carter hosted an event filled with candid conversations about the empowerment and amplification of Black Women. And there was one that you’ve just got to hear—A Black Girl’s Guide to Protecting Your Peace Through Strong Friendships presented in partnership with SheaMoisture.
Essence
Ice Cube Admits To Losing Out On A $9M Job After Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine
The actor/director recently shared his experience during an interview. Ice Cube recently shared he walked away from a huge paycheck due to a decision he’d made at the height of the pandemic: refusing to get a COVDI-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the...
Essence
Evette Dionne Tackles The Cultural Barriers That Get In The Way Of Fat Acceptance In New Book
"Fat people deserve to live in a world that accommodates our bodies rather than deriding us," says the author of 'Weightless.'. In Weightless: Making Space for My Resilient Body and Soul (Ecco, $26.99), journalist and award-winning author Evette Dionne examines America’s relationship with fatness, deftly exploring how fatphobia—particularly as it pertains to Black women and girls—invades everything from our schools to our health care system. Here, the culture critic known across social media as “free Black girl” shares her vision for a more dignified fat future.
