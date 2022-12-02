Read full article on original website
Amy N David
4d ago
Do you think he really cares. He's a sick man that has fooled people for many years. He's a narriccitstic and has control issues. The only person he's in love is himself and those women fell for his lies and bullcrap for many years. Those children have lives a life of lies and craziness.
Reply
3
Related
'Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Declares 'Collateral Damage' From Christine Leaving Will 'Go On For Generations'
Christine Brown's bombshell decision to leave Kody Brown has left a huge imprint on their family — and it's not in the good way.The former wife of the patriarch was seen packing up her belongings amid her move from Arizona to Utah during the Sunday, November 27, episode of Sister Wives. And despite being excited to start the next chapter of her life, Christine's own feelings and that of her sister wives have made the process anything but easy."No one ever wants to leave a marriage," Christine admitted on the latest episode. "Especially after 27 years. It’s a long time...
Meri Brown Gushes She Is 'In Love' With All Things 'Currently Present' In Her Life After Shaming Christine For Leaving Polygamous Family
All peachy over there? Despite some tension with Christine Brown over her decision to leave their family, Meri Brown is grateful for everyone and everything that is currently still in her life.The first wife of Kody Brown boasted about her life on Wednesday, November 9, taking to Instagram to share a beaming selfie alongside the words, "All that I am becoming is in front of me.""The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation!" the Sister Wives star insisted. "I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Accuses Kody of 'Using' Her for Her Money as He Says He Feels 'Disrespected'
Housing continues to be a sore subject in the Brown family on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After Christine Brown leaves town for her new home in Utah, the sale of her old house falls through. Kody is keen on finding a way to keep the house in the family,...
‘Sister Wives’: Do the Kids Get Any Money From Appearing on the Family’s TV Show?
Do the kids featured on 'Sister Wives' get a cut of the earnings from the TLC paycheck? Christine Brown's children, Gwendlyn and Paedon Brown reveal the truth.
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn and Kody Labeled ‘Selfish’ Parents After Fans Notice Ariella Still Uses a Pacifier
'Sister Wives' fans call out Robyn and Kody for their parenting after noticing Ariella wasn't wearing a seatbelt but did have a pacifier. Fans debate whether this is acceptable for a five-year-old or not.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans May Have Uncovered Why Kody Brown Suddenly Hates Pets
In 2021, Kody Brown claimed to have allergies that prohibited from bringing a dog into his home. 'Sister Wives' fans don't think that's he reason why, though.
‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Brown Thinks a Portrait Robyn Brown Had Commissioned Was ‘Sooo Weird,’ Fans Agree
Gwendlyn Brown, Kody Brown and Christine Brown's daughter, is sharing insider information about her famous family on Patreon, and 'Sister Wives' fans are here for it.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Kody's 'Begging' Janelle for a Closer Relationship But Says She's Rejecting Him for Christine
After Kody Brown's marriage with Christine has officially ended, his other marriages seem to be suffering on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. The main source of tension for the Brown family patriarch is his second wife Janelle Brown's support of Christine amid their divorce. "I'm begging Janelle for a closer...
‘Sister Wives’: a Brown Family Member Just Finally Revealed the Real Reason for the Family’s Move to Flagstaff
'Sister Wives' fans always suspected Kody Brown moved his entire family for one person. One of Kody's kids just suggested it's true.
‘Sister Wives’: 4 Instances of Kody and Robyn Financially Abusing Meri and Janelle
Here are four examples of times that Janelle Brown and Meri Brown have been financially abused by Kody Brown and Robyn Brown on 'Sister Wives' while gaining nothing in return.
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split
The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
‘Sister Wives’: The ‘Devastating’ Argument Christine Had With Meri in 2009 That ‘Shattered’ Their Relationship
Christine Brown's argument with Meri Brown in 2009 about her children led to the end of her friendship. Here' what the 'Sister Wives' memoir revealed about the relationship-shattering argument.
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)
Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives. The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.
Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Wonder if Janelle Brown Is the ‘Real Secret Villian’ of the Brown Family
Janelle Brown is the "logical" one in he Brown family. Not all 'Sister Wives' fans are convinced of that, though.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Meri Brown’s Decision Not to Attend Christine’s Goodbye Party
Meri Brown opted not to see Christine Brown off as she left Flagstaff. 'Sister Wives' fans are divided about whether or not it was the right decision.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation
Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
‘Sister Wives’: 5 of Robyn Brown’s Most Cringe-Worthy Pinterest Quotes She Saved ‘For Kody’
Let's take a deep dive into Robyn's Pinterest account, specifically the board titled 'For Kody.' Here are the 5 most cringe-worthy quotes she saved for her husband.
Christine Brown's Life After Leaving Kody - From Dating to New Home
Christine Brown has been sharing aspects of her new life with "Sister Wives" fans, following her split from husband Kody.
Christine Brown Reveals There Is More ‘Sister Wives’ to Come.: Will It Feature Less of Kody and Robyn, Though?
'Sister Wives' fans can look forward to at least one more season. Christine Brown confirmed she was filming for the show in her Utah home.
People
362K+
Followers
61K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 7