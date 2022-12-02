ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Operation Holiday Program 2022 offers financial help for veterans

By Jacqueline White
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs has announced Operation Holiday Program 2022.

This program is designed to assist veterans and their families that are experiencing financial hardship this holiday season.

Applicants could receive $300 per dependent child in the household and $200 per household for a holiday meal.

Applicant’s household income must be below two times the poverty guideline to qualify.

The program will end Dec. 30, 2022.

Find a link to the application here .
More details can be found at in.gov/dva or by calling (317) 232-3910.

WRTV

WRTV

