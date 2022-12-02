ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Trial begins for father accused of killing his two children in Kaukauna

By Katy Shero
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
The jury selection in the case against a father accused of killing his children in Kaukauna began on Thursday. Matthew Beyer, a 38-year-old Manitowoc man, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths of 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer.

The children were found dead in their mother's home on February 17, 2020. According to the criminal complaint, they had "intentionally inflicted, sharp force injuries" to their necks.

A pool of 102 jurors was narrowed down to 12. The trial is scheduled for 12 days in Outagamie County and is expected to conclude on December 16. Opening remarks will begin tomorrow.

If convicted, Beyer will face a mandatory life sentence.

