System malfunction triggers active shooter alarm at KVCC
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An active shooter alarm sounded at Kalamazoo Valley Community College Tuesday, due to a "system malfunction," representatives said. Today's news: Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam. The alarm also went off at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, according to the museum's post...
Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam
ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
Local organization gives back to nonprofits in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
WEST MICHIGAN — Spherion Battle Creek is looking to give back during this holiday season through their annual giveback program. Two $500 checks were presented Tuesday to a couple of non-profit organizations in West Michigan, The Haven of Rest Ministries and Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. Spherion's Community Giveback Program...
City of Kalamazoo introduces largest proposed budget to date
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The overall proposed 2023 budget for the City of Kalamazoo marked the largest budget to date with expenditures estimated at $299.9 million, according to city officials. It represents an increase of 22.2% from the 2022 adopted budget total expenditures, according to the city, which is related...
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
Roadwork to cause lane closures in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lane closures are expected due to roadwork at the intersection of M-44 and M-37 also known as East Beltline Avenue until 3 p.m. Tuesday. The closures are expected between Plainfield Avenue, the M-44 Connector, and M-11, 28th Street, according to Michigan Department of Transportation, also known as MDOT.
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo announced Monday that drivers and residents in the area should expect delays. Portage Road at Airview Boulevard is expected to be closed Tuesday through Dec. 13 for roadway repairs resulting from a water main break, city officials said. Sidewalks in the area...
Kalamazoo woman sentenced for intent to distribute over 3 pounds of fentanyl
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo woman has been sentenced to nine years in prison for possession and intent to distribute 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl according to U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Michigan Monday. Candi Taylor, 39, possessed the large quantity of fentanyl because she was transferring it...
South Haven to decide on new safety measures for Lake Michigan beach
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven officials are expected to meet Monday to review new safety measures for the Lake Michigan beach. A new proposal would require the city to fly two red flags when the water is closed and the conditions are too dangerous, according to city documents. The additional flag coincides with the Michigan Department of Natural Resource's warning system on state-controlled beaches.
Juvenile, woman arrested after police chase near Kalamazoo
A juvenile and a teenager were taken into custody after a police chase near Kalamazoo.
1 hurt in Kalamazoo shooting
One person is hurt following an early Sunday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.
Two new West Michigan Aldi stores announce opening dates
WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan communities will soon have another choice to get their grocery shopping done after Aldi stores open within the next two weeks. First, the Aldi store in Greenville is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2009 W. Washington St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief to present case to Board of Trustees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a 5-2 vote at the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee's Nov. 28 meeting, former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter is expected to present his case in a second special meeting Monday night. Obreiter, who was involved in various complaints and investigations alongside former battalion...
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
South Haven to consider establishing downtown 'social district'
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A social district could be coming to downtown South Haven. The City is expected to ask City Council members to consider adopting Resolution 2022-31, which would establish a downtown social district, during their meeting Monday night. Beach safety: South Haven to decide on new safety...
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
South Haven city leaders vote to create downtown 'social district'
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven city leaders are moving forward with a plan to create a social district where open containers of alcohol can be carried. A "social district" is a dedicated space within a municipality that would give businesses who have a Michigan Liquor Control Commission permit the opportunity to obtain a City of South Haven permit, and sell alcohol within the district, according to officials.
