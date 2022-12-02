ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

System malfunction triggers active shooter alarm at KVCC

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An active shooter alarm sounded at Kalamazoo Valley Community College Tuesday, due to a "system malfunction," representatives said. Today's news: Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam. The alarm also went off at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, according to the museum's post...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Local organization gives back to nonprofits in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

WEST MICHIGAN — Spherion Battle Creek is looking to give back during this holiday season through their annual giveback program. Two $500 checks were presented Tuesday to a couple of non-profit organizations in West Michigan, The Haven of Rest Ministries and Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. Spherion's Community Giveback Program...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

City of Kalamazoo introduces largest proposed budget to date

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The overall proposed 2023 budget for the City of Kalamazoo marked the largest budget to date with expenditures estimated at $299.9 million, according to city officials. It represents an increase of 22.2% from the 2022 adopted budget total expenditures, according to the city, which is related...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Roadwork to cause lane closures in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lane closures are expected due to roadwork at the intersection of M-44 and M-37 also known as East Beltline Avenue until 3 p.m. Tuesday. The closures are expected between Plainfield Avenue, the M-44 Connector, and M-11, 28th Street, according to Michigan Department of Transportation, also known as MDOT.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo announced Monday that drivers and residents in the area should expect delays. Portage Road at Airview Boulevard is expected to be closed Tuesday through Dec. 13 for roadway repairs resulting from a water main break, city officials said. Sidewalks in the area...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

South Haven to decide on new safety measures for Lake Michigan beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven officials are expected to meet Monday to review new safety measures for the Lake Michigan beach. A new proposal would require the city to fly two red flags when the water is closed and the conditions are too dangerous, according to city documents. The additional flag coincides with the Michigan Department of Natural Resource's warning system on state-controlled beaches.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief to present case to Board of Trustees

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a 5-2 vote at the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee's Nov. 28 meeting, former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter is expected to present his case in a second special meeting Monday night. Obreiter, who was involved in various complaints and investigations alongside former battalion...
KALAMAZOO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

South Haven to consider establishing downtown 'social district'

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A social district could be coming to downtown South Haven. The City is expected to ask City Council members to consider adopting Resolution 2022-31, which would establish a downtown social district, during their meeting Monday night. Beach safety: South Haven to decide on new safety...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

South Haven city leaders vote to create downtown 'social district'

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven city leaders are moving forward with a plan to create a social district where open containers of alcohol can be carried. A "social district" is a dedicated space within a municipality that would give businesses who have a Michigan Liquor Control Commission permit the opportunity to obtain a City of South Haven permit, and sell alcohol within the district, according to officials.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy