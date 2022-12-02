Read full article on original website
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Police looking for robber accused of punching and kicking woman before stealing $20 in SE Houston
The woman was walking toward the front door of a convenience store when she was attacked, HPD said. Video shows the woman lying on the ground as the man punches her.
Click2Houston.com
Wine bottle left at scene where rapper Takeoff was killed was used to pull suspect’s fingerprints, investigators say
HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston appeared in court Monday. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged with murder. His bond was set at $2 million. Cameron Isiah Joshua, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. During his court appearance, Clark’s...
cw39.com
Top 10 FBI convicted murder fugitive captured in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Patrick Paul Carrier, 47, of Houston, was arrested by Texas DPS Special Agents and Troopers on November 21. In 1993, Carrier was convicted of murder and received a 45-year sentence. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of cocaine and subsequently sentenced to six months of confinement. He was last released on parole in October 2020.
Takeoff’s Alleged Killer Had Expedited Passport and Mexico Flights Booked, Cops Say
The Houston man accused of killing rapper Takeoff last month may have been preparing to jet out of the country. A motion by Texas cops to deny Patrick Clark bail says the 33-year-old had recently booked flights to Mexico and applied for an expedited passport, which they claim makes him a flight risk. Clark was arrested Friday with a “large amount of cash money,” cops wrote in the motion. He's been charged with murder in the death of Takeoff, who was shot in the head after a Halloween party in downtown Houston on Nov. 1. Friends of Clark told The Daily Beast on Friday that they were shocked by his arrest, saying the popular music promoter and strip club manager was “very nice and thoughtful.” Read more at The Daily Beast.
fox26houston.com
Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Man Charged With Murder in Connection to Takeoff's Death
Watch: Houston Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Migos Rapper Takeoff. Houston Police revealed new developments regarding its investigation into Takeoff's death. In a press conference Dec. 2, Houston Police announced it arrested two people in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting that killed the Migos rapper and wounded two others, including Patrick Xavier Clark, who was taken into custody Dec. 1 and faces a murder charge.
Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder
It has been a little less than a month since Takeoff was killed while he was in Houston. A suspect believed to be in the vicinity of if not involved in the Migos rapper’s murder had been arrested. According to several reports, a man named Joshua Cameron Isiah aka Lil Cam the 5th was arrested […] The post Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
