Houston, TX

cw39.com

Top 10 FBI convicted murder fugitive captured in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) Patrick Paul Carrier, 47, of Houston, was arrested by Texas DPS Special Agents and Troopers on November 21. In 1993, Carrier was convicted of murder and received a 45-year sentence. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of cocaine and subsequently sentenced to six months of confinement. He was last released on parole in October 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Takeoff’s Alleged Killer Had Expedited Passport and Mexico Flights Booked, Cops Say

The Houston man accused of killing rapper Takeoff last month may have been preparing to jet out of the country. A motion by Texas cops to deny Patrick Clark bail says the 33-year-old had recently booked flights to Mexico and applied for an expedited passport, which they claim makes him a flight risk. Clark was arrested Friday with a “large amount of cash money,” cops wrote in the motion. He's been charged with murder in the death of Takeoff, who was shot in the head after a Halloween party in downtown Houston on Nov. 1. Friends of Clark told The Daily Beast on Friday that they were shocked by his arrest, saying the popular music promoter and strip club manager was “very nice and thoughtful.” Read more at The Daily Beast.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
E! News

Man Charged With Murder in Connection to Takeoff's Death

Watch: Houston Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Migos Rapper Takeoff. Houston Police revealed new developments regarding its investigation into Takeoff's death. In a press conference Dec. 2, Houston Police announced it arrested two people in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting that killed the Migos rapper and wounded two others, including Patrick Xavier Clark, who was taken into custody Dec. 1 and faces a murder charge.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopWired

Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder

It has been a little less than a month since Takeoff was killed while he was in Houston. A suspect believed to be in the vicinity of if not involved in the Migos rapper’s murder had been arrested. According to several reports, a man named  Joshua Cameron Isiah aka Lil Cam the 5th was arrested […] The post Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HOUSTON, TX
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

