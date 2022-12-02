ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

WEAR

Santa Rosa County deputy arrested following insurance fraud investigation

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County deputy was arrested Tuesday following an insurance fraud investigation, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Corey Jones was initially placed on administrative leave after the sheriff's office found out he was under investigation by the Bureau of Insurance Fraud with the Department of Financial Services.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed while walking down street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened in Mobile Monday afternoon. Officials said their officers were called to a local hospital after they received a report of a person coming in who had been stabbed. Officers talked to the victim who said he was […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

FDLE: Nearly 300 Pensacola deaths caused by fentanyl in 2021

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Fentanyl killed nearly 300 individuals in Pensacola in 2021, according to report released by FDLE Monday. Fentanyl was the leading killer across the state of Florida, according to the report. In Pensacola alone, Fentanyl was responsible for 294 deaths, the report says. Meth was listed as the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man turns himself in after shooting at local bar

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man surrendered himself Monday to investigators after allegedly shooting two people at a local bar. This happened early Saturday morning at Phat Tuesdays off St. Stephens Road. The owner of the bar said he knows the suspect, Darius Matthews, as a frequent customer. “I don’t...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Traffic stop leads to stolen gun, drugs: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Saturday morning who was found with drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop, according to a release from the MPD. George Ruggs, 28, was arrested and charged with the following: Receiving stolen property Possession of Marijuana Possession of a controlled substance Possession […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Police investigating tragic death of an infant in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police are investigating the death of a 4-month-old found unresponsive in a car in Downtown Mobile. A police spokesperson confirmed the incident occurred on Wednesday, November 30. No further information could be provided as investigators await the results of an autopsy.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama Now

Police investigate dead infant found inside car in Alabama

Alabama police are investigating after a dead infant was found inside a car last week. Investigators said the car was in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile. Officials did not release the age of the child, only describing the child as an infant. Police investigators said they...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pace man dies after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 90: FHP

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old man from Pace was hit and killed Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the man was walking north across U.S. 90 at approximately 5:22 p.m. when he was struck by a SUV traveling westbound. The man died on the scene as a result […]
PACE, FL

