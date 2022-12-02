Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cab driver, hotel worker strangled, 1 arrested for attempted murder: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with attempted murder and felony battery for allegedly strangling a cab driver and a hotel worker on Dec. 5, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Ricky Wiggins, 42, was charged with three counts of battery, battery on a law enforcement agent, and attempted murder. On […]
8 time convicted Pensacola felon arrested for armed burglary after kicking front door down: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly kicking down the door to an Escambia County home and trying to rob them, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Matthew Sonny Thomas, 47, was charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief, grand theft of a firearm and possession […]
WEAR
UPDATE: Man wanted for hit-and-run turns self in to Escambia County Jail
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Jeff Werowinski Jr., 51 has turned himself in to the Escambia County Jail Tuesday night, according to Pensacola Police. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is wanted by Pensacola Police for a hit-and run last month that seriously injured a bicyclist. Jeff Werowinski Jr., 51, is wanted for...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputy arrested following insurance fraud investigation
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County deputy was arrested Tuesday following an insurance fraud investigation, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Corey Jones was initially placed on administrative leave after the sheriff's office found out he was under investigation by the Bureau of Insurance Fraud with the Department of Financial Services.
Woman arrested for allegedly fighting employees at The Juicy Seafood, damaging window: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a woman after she got into a fight with employees at The Juicy Seafood and damaged a window outside the restaurant Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD. Renee Ramm, 44, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief. Ramm was released on the same […]
YAHOO!
Report: Escambia County crime rate down nearly 10% in 2021, rapes and assaults increased
Although our area has seen some attention grabbing crimes this year such as the disappearance and death of Navarre woman Cassie Carli and the Bellview Ballpark shooting in October that led to a roundtable of Escambia local and state officials, 2021 data shows overall crime in Escambia County has been trending down.
Man stabbed while walking down street in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened in Mobile Monday afternoon. Officials said their officers were called to a local hospital after they received a report of a person coming in who had been stabbed. Officers talked to the victim who said he was […]
WEAR
FDLE: Nearly 300 Pensacola deaths caused by fentanyl in 2021
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Fentanyl killed nearly 300 individuals in Pensacola in 2021, according to report released by FDLE Monday. Fentanyl was the leading killer across the state of Florida, according to the report. In Pensacola alone, Fentanyl was responsible for 294 deaths, the report says. Meth was listed as the...
wvtm13.com
Marcus Spanevelo indicted in Cassie Carli death investigation in Alabama
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama man has been indicted on Tuesday by a St. Clair County grand jury after police say he was connected to the disappearance of his former girlfriend, Cassi Carli. Carli, 37, vanished on March 27 after authorities said she met Marcus Spanevelo in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man turns himself in after shooting at local bar
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man surrendered himself Monday to investigators after allegedly shooting two people at a local bar. This happened early Saturday morning at Phat Tuesdays off St. Stephens Road. The owner of the bar said he knows the suspect, Darius Matthews, as a frequent customer. “I don’t...
Traffic stop leads to stolen gun, drugs: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Saturday morning who was found with drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop, according to a release from the MPD. George Ruggs, 28, was arrested and charged with the following: Receiving stolen property Possession of Marijuana Possession of a controlled substance Possession […]
utv44.com
Police investigating tragic death of an infant in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police are investigating the death of a 4-month-old found unresponsive in a car in Downtown Mobile. A police spokesperson confirmed the incident occurred on Wednesday, November 30. No further information could be provided as investigators await the results of an autopsy.
Pensacola 6 deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021: Report
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its 2021 report, “Drugs Identified in Deceased Persons by Florida Medical Examiners,” and it said Pensacola was six deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021. The report from FDLE shows drug deaths increased across the state last year, with fentanyl being the most […]
WALA-TV FOX10
A judge has set bail for the driver in fatal car crash near Highpoint Boulevard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge set bail at $60,000 for a Mobile man accused of leading police on a chase that ended in a fatal crash. Jh’Isaiah Franklin, 18, was arrested Sunday night after refusing to pull over for not having tags, according to police. Authorities said Franklin...
Mobile police defend policy after chase started due to lack of tag leads to teen’s death
A Mobile police official defended the agency’s vehicle pursuit policy as “very stringent” following a tragic crash that occurred early Sunday minutes after authorities called off a police chase. Assistant Police Chief William Jackson said on Monday that police attempted to stop a vehicle for not having...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bank fraud ringleader in Mobile admits to causing up to $550,000 in financial losses
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two more people on Tuesday pleaded guilty to bank fraud conspiracy, including the ringleader of the effort that caused financial losses of as much as $550,000 to banks and credit unions. The pleas follow guilty pleas by two other members of the conspiracy on Monday. Arrington...
Mother says Destin school nurse swapped daughter’s ADHD medication for Aleve
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Mother of sixth-grade twins Diane Lansing said her daughter Harper noticed her Adderral medication at school looked different, but she never expected to uncover an alleged criminal act. Destin Middle School nurse Makayla Lacey Crandall, 27, is charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of […]
utv44.com
Former BCSO deputy arrested on drug charges opts out of Drug Court ahead of hearing
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Former Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robert Dewberry has opted out of the Drug Court, according to filings in the case on Monday. Dewberry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 22, 2022, on possession of controlled substance charges. According to Sheriff...
Police investigate dead infant found inside car in Alabama
Alabama police are investigating after a dead infant was found inside a car last week. Investigators said the car was in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile. Officials did not release the age of the child, only describing the child as an infant. Police investigators said they...
Pace man dies after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 90: FHP
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old man from Pace was hit and killed Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the man was walking north across U.S. 90 at approximately 5:22 p.m. when he was struck by a SUV traveling westbound. The man died on the scene as a result […]
Comments / 0