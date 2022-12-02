Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Snubbed for National Coach of the Year Finalists
The eight finalists for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award were announced on Tuesday. To the surprise of many, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was not on the list of finalists, despite being named the AP SEC Coach of the Year on Monday. The eight finalists are...
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee Vols coach, quarterback win top honors in AP All-SEC
Tennessee Vols coach Josh Heupel and quarterback Hendon Hooker won top honors in the AP All-SEC. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year. Hooker was picked as first-team quarterback and offensive player of the year on all but one ballot, with that nod going...
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols pursuing player in transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need
The Tennessee Vols are reportedly pursuing a player in the NCAA transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need in Knoxville. According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Tennessee has been in communication with Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress. “Tennessee, there’s going to be a call with Tennessee tonight,” said Wiltfong...
UT fans react to college rankings and Orange Bowl selection
University of Tennessee fans had a lot to say about the Vols' football season from all the highs to some brutal upsets leading them to an Orange Bowl selection.
atozsports.com
Alex Golesh could take current Vols assistant with him to USF
The Tennessee Vols need a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh agreed to become the new head coach at South Florida. Tennessee might also need a new linebackers coach, thanks to Golesh taking the USF job. Rumors are swirling that current Vols linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary could be a candidate...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Moves Into Top 10 In Dec. 5 AP Poll
Tennessee’s men’s basketball team jumped into the top 10 of this week’s AP Poll, landing at No. 7 after a 2-0 week saw the Vols dominate McNeese State and Alcorn State. Not only did Tennessee jump into the top 10 in this week’s poll but the Vols jumped both Alabama and Arkansas to become the highest ranked SEC team in the early December AP Poll.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reacts to OC Alex Golesh's departure ahead of Orange Bowl game against Clemson
Josh Heupel will be without a top staffer as his Tennessee team gets ready to face Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Alex Golesh has departed his post as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator to be the new head coach at USF. Heupel said it’s a positive reflection of the UT program.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee at No. 6 in College Football Playoff poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After conference championships were played Saturday, the College Football Playoff Poll dropped on Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers rose to number 6, up from the seventh spot last week. Although the team started at No. 1, Tennessee fell after losses to both Georgia on Nov. 5 and...
wvlt.tv
AP All-SEC: Hooker, Anderson, Heupel, win individual honors
Knoxville, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year, and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named the top defensive player for the second straight year. Hooker is Tennessee’s first SEC offensive player of the year since Peyton Manning in 1997....
Tennessee basketball vs. Alcorn State: Live stream, game time, TV, radio, betting
Coming off a 76-40 win over the McNeese State Cowboys and currently in the midst of a five-game winning streak, Tennessee basketball takes the court again Sunday afternoon. It’s one of two games at Thompson-Boling Arena, as they will follow the Lady Vols matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
wvlt.tv
What will travel, tickets cost to get down to south Florida for the Orange Bowl?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the ACC Champion, Clemson Tigers, in the Orange Bowl, and costs have already reached thousands of dollars for tickets and some flights. Ticket prices range from $130 for upper-level seats and go as high as $1,100, according to Vivid Seats....
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you buying gifts for a Volunteer this year? Look no further; Tennessee Athletics will be hosting a public inventory sale ahead of the holidays. On Monday, Dec. 12, the athletics department will host the sale on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. It takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
WATE
How to buy University of Tennessee Athletics gear
Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Knoxville mayor leads discussion...
Shania Twain announces Knoxville concert
"Let's go, girls" takes a new meaning now for East Tennessee as the phrase was made famous by the one and only Canadian country queen Shania Twain, who has announced a Knoxville concert date for October 2023.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
wvlt.tv
Another East Tenn. baker quarterfinalist in national baking competition
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another East Tennessee baker has advanced into the quarterfinals of the Greatest Baker competition. Emily Cooke, owner and baker at Buttercup Bakehouse in Maynardville, has made it through five heated rounds, along with Alexandria Ducote with the Wildflour Bakery from Maryville. Cooke said she was born...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Bizarre Story of the “Cocaine Bear” that’s Being Made Into a Movie!
Discover the Bizarre Story of the "Cocaine Bear" that's Being Made Into a Movie!. This whole story might sound unbelievable, but it did indeed happen. Not only has the situation been investigated by law enforcement, but it is also being made into a major motion picture inspired by the true story.
Comments / 0