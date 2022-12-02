ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

chattanoogacw.com

Tennessee Vols coach, quarterback win top honors in AP All-SEC

Tennessee Vols coach Josh Heupel and quarterback Hendon Hooker won top honors in the AP All-SEC. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year. Hooker was picked as first-team quarterback and offensive player of the year on all but one ballot, with that nod going...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Alex Golesh could take current Vols assistant with him to USF

The Tennessee Vols need a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh agreed to become the new head coach at South Florida. Tennessee might also need a new linebackers coach, thanks to Golesh taking the USF job. Rumors are swirling that current Vols linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary could be a candidate...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Moves Into Top 10 In Dec. 5 AP Poll

Tennessee’s men’s basketball team jumped into the top 10 of this week’s AP Poll, landing at No. 7 after a 2-0 week saw the Vols dominate McNeese State and Alcorn State. Not only did Tennessee jump into the top 10 in this week’s poll but the Vols jumped both Alabama and Arkansas to become the highest ranked SEC team in the early December AP Poll.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee at No. 6 in College Football Playoff poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After conference championships were played Saturday, the College Football Playoff Poll dropped on Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers rose to number 6, up from the seventh spot last week. Although the team started at No. 1, Tennessee fell after losses to both Georgia on Nov. 5 and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

AP All-SEC: Hooker, Anderson, Heupel, win individual honors

Knoxville, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year, and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named the top defensive player for the second straight year. Hooker is Tennessee’s first SEC offensive player of the year since Peyton Manning in 1997....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you buying gifts for a Volunteer this year? Look no further; Tennessee Athletics will be hosting a public inventory sale ahead of the holidays. On Monday, Dec. 12, the athletics department will host the sale on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. It takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

How to buy University of Tennessee Athletics gear

Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Knoxville mayor leads discussion...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Shania Twain announces Knoxville concert

"Let's go, girls" takes a new meaning now for East Tennessee as the phrase was made famous by the one and only Canadian country queen Shania Twain, who has announced a Knoxville concert date for October 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Another East Tenn. baker quarterfinalist in national baking competition

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another East Tennessee baker has advanced into the quarterfinals of the Greatest Baker competition. Emily Cooke, owner and baker at Buttercup Bakehouse in Maynardville, has made it through five heated rounds, along with Alexandria Ducote with the Wildflour Bakery from Maryville. Cooke said she was born...
MAYNARDVILLE, TN

