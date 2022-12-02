ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

ANSWERED: What’s happening to the abandoned hotel on E Hwy 80 in Abilene?

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A project is now officially underway to repurpose a hotel that’s sat abandoned on E Hwy 80 in Abilene for years.

During a meeting Thursday morning, Abilene city council members voted to conditionally permit multi-family occupancy at the old Abilene Hotel because the new owners plan to turn it into an extended stay facility or multi-family development.

‘Unfit’ Abilene Hotel to soon be used to help Big Country Veterans

If those plans don’t work out, it will be converted back into an overnight hotel, but before anything can happen, the property must undergo extensive repairs.

The building was nearly condemned by the City of Abilene because of asbestos and other ongoing issues.

It was initially slated to be a home for veterans, but unfortunately, that fell through.

Comments / 3

Steve Alexander
4d ago

I didn't have to read this. I knew the answer right off. "CO-OP Business Abilene" is going to use Abilene Taxpayers money's to open up a new additional business. They will vote to make it a bond issue without allowing Abilene citizens to vote yes or not. As a Veteran, I'm sure if the United States Veteran Affairs we're. approached. They would fund all this and not rent it to Veterans and their families like Co OpAbilene. "STOP" nickel and dining Abilene citizens under the pretense your tryingto help "Anyone" when it's so obviousyour just trying to line your coffers. Abilene Citizens are "Struggling" to make ends meet. Help Abilene citizens if yourreally Christian's

ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

