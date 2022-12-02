ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Pen City Current

Love found in the auction call

Marcia Marshall was not going to be outbid. She started the bidding high for a date with the good looking blonde haired gentleman in a flashy tuxedo. She had a feeling about this guy. When other ladies bid, Marcia, on the edge of her seat, immediately raised them. The other ladies could tell by the set of Marcia's jaw and the gleam in her eye that Marcia would pay whatever it cost for Burlington's eligible bachelor. They let Marcia have the date with Dan Wiedemeier (Weed-a-meyer) for a whopping $200, which in 1987 was a substantial amount. (It still is.)
BURLINGTON, IA
QuadCities.com

Treat Yourself To Circa ’21’s Wonderful ‘White Christmas’

If you’re looking for a delightful holiday treat of a show this season, treat yourself to Circa ’21’s “White Christmas.”. The Rock Island dinner theater’s latest is a warm, inviting holiday classic with fantastic wardrobe, wonderful choreography, and a big hearted, fun cast of characters reminiscent of a Bing Crosby/Bob Hope vintage tale.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

And the winner is … This float was the best in the Galesburg Holly Days Parade

F&M Bank’s “Percy Express” was judged to be the best float in the second annual Holly Days Parade on Sunday in Downtown Galesburg. The lighted parade attracted 40 floats and 70-plus participants according to Holly Days Parade coordinator Tessa Jones, communications manager at Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Jones estimated more than 3,000 people lined the parade route Sunday evening.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Christmas in LeClaire brings holiday spirit to riverfront

It’s really starting to look like the holiday season in LeClaire. Hundreds of shoppers hit the stores and restaurants for Christmas in LeClaire December 2-4 and according to organizers, it was a big success. “Friday and Saturday we had a wonderful turnout. We had a lighted tree ceremony, we had a lighted car parade and […]
LE CLAIRE, IA
QuadCities.com

Disney On Ice Continues Through Sunday At Moline’s Vibrant Arena

Discover why no dream is too big at Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic at Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK December 1-4! Seek adventure in the great wide somewhere with Belle as she explores the Beast’s enchanted castle, experience Moana’s courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, and sing along with Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his heart. Be inspired by Anna’s devotion to her sister Elsa on her journey to the North Mountain to stop the eternal winter, and watch Rapunzel and Flynn go to great lengths to make her dream come true.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store

UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

“Black Nativity” Presented at Playcrafters in Moline

Playcrafters Barn Theatre is excited to welcome back Creative Resources for the Langston Hughes musical, “Black Nativity.”. The musical retells the classic Nativity story with an all Black cast. Traditional Christmas carols are sung in gospel style, with a few songs created specifically for the show. It was one of the first plays written by an African American and performed Off-Broadway in 1961. The show has successfully toured Europe. It is performed in numerous cities throughout the United States annually. The musical includes scenes of reverence, joy, and jubilation.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is…

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We’d like you to meet, Oscar! He is a short pitbull mix born in 2019. What he lacks in height, he more than makes up for with his larger-than-life personality! He loves to wiggle and bounce around! Oscar thinks the best place for him is the center of your attention, and will do best as your only fur baby in the home. Our little “hot dog” will do best in a home with kids ages 12+. Can you give Oscar a furever family?
MILAN, IL
ourquadcities.com

2-car crash damages power pole in Moline

A two-car crash in Moline damaged a power pole and downed some power lines, closing a street in both directions Monday. It happened in the 3900 block of 4th Avenue after 5 p.m. A pickup and a sedan crashed, with the sedan hitting a power pole and sending some power...
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Zach Williams Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre In April

Zach Williams is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Friday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Catch Zach Williams this Spring, bigger and better than ever! Backed by his massive 10-piece band, it will be a live concert experience like none other. Join us for a night of incredible music by Zach Williams and special guest Blessing Offor.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Genesis Closes West Davenport Emergency Room Today

Genesis Medical Center's West Campus will no longer serve the area with an emergency department. For decades, the hospital has served the west half of Davenport, but as the Genesis East campus has expanded in recent years, the West Campus has shifted its focus. The remainder of the campus will remain open.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island

A girl was stabbed and suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to the 3700 block of 5th Street around 12:07 a.m. after a report of an injured person. Officers found a 15-year-old girl suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, according to a news...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

What’s that noise at the Arsenal?

Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf Public Library is offering an in depth look at Christmas traditions

The Christmas season is filled with a rich history of traditions. Throughout December, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a virtual edition of their monthly Community Connections series titled, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas: American Christmas Traditions with Martina Mathisen” The limited-time viewing opportunity will be available starting on December 1st and running through the 31st on the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7422519.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

