Photos: UPS truck catches fire, dangles from bridge
2 days ago
UPS truck catches fire, dangles from bridge A driver escaped with minor injuries after a UPS truck crashed off a bridge in Indiana and was left upside down and hanging over a river. (Indiana State Police)
Indiana authorities say it will take about six hours to remove the UPS truck from in-between the west and eastbound lanes of I-90. The driver is being treated for minor injuries and no other cars were involved. State police ask drivers to avoid the area.
