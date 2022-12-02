ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: UPS truck catches fire, dangles from bridge

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5tjA_0jVZwFBv00

UPS truck catches fire, dangles from bridge A driver escaped with minor injuries after a UPS truck crashed off a bridge in Indiana and was left upside down and hanging over a river. (Indiana State Police)

WTHR

Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman

HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
102.5 The Bone

1 dead, 3 hospitalized in overdose incident in Southern California neighborhood

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent overdose at a California home on Saturday, authorities said. According to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Moreno Valley at about 7:30 p.m. EST. Multiple people at the scene were unresponsive, KTTV reported.
WRAL News

Mt. Olive Pickle Company employee 'severely injured' after getting hand trapped in equipment

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said Friday an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials told WRAL News they are still investigating the incident, in which the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder; A seeder is a machine for adding dry spices and flavorings to jars as they pass by on the production line.
102.5 The Bone

‘He was very proud of himself’: Cat finds alligator head in Wisconsin lake

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — “Look what the cat dragged in” took on new meaning for a woman in Wisconsin when her cat dragged a severed alligator head out of a lake. Wendy Wiesehuegel told WISN that she thought she had seen an alligator on Lake Keesus, but didn’t think about it again until she saw her 2-year-old cat, named Burnt Toast, dragging something up from the lake.
WISH-TV

Over 2,000 in central Indiana without power due to high winds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High winds are causing power outages across central Indiana. AES Indiana is reporting more than 2,000 customers without power. AES Indiana is warning people to stay away from fallen, broken or damaged power lines. “Reported outages are widespread. The high winds have impacted customers across our...
103GBF

These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana

I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLKY.com

LOOK: Indiana's tallest outdoor Christmas tree is now lit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The tallest outdoor Christmas tree in the state of Indiana is on display and now lit. It sits on the campus of St. Mary's in South Bend. This year's tree is 75 feet tall. That's as big as the one in Rockefeller Center in New York City and ranks in the top five nationwide.
103GBF

Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run

People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
cbs4indy.com

Rain headed back to Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
100.7 WITL

It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan

When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
102.5 The Bone

Power outages in North Carolina suspected as 'intentional vandalism': Sheriff

WASHINGTON — Vandals are suspected of causing a major power outage across a North Carolina county that plunged about 45,000 customers into darkness amid freezing temperatures, according to authorities. Evidence of sabotage was found at multiple electrical substations following the massive blackout Saturday night, prompting the Moore County Sheriff's...
travelawaits.com

5 Fantastic Reasons To Visit The Fair Oaks Farm In Indiana During The Holidays

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Fair Oaks Farms is known as one of the top destinations for agritourism in the Midwest. The farm transforms into a magical winter wonderland and offers something fun for adults and children to enjoy during the holiday season. Located in northwest Indiana, less than an hour and a half outside of Chicago, enjoy ice skating, ice sliding, and more holiday fun.
FOX59

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility reported to ISP that inmate Matthew […]
WWMTCw

Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
102.5 The Bone

