Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
‘People are very giving and sharing’ Match Day this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– With the rising cost of food, gas and other household items, a lot of families are turning to charities for help. One of the agencies seeing a significant increase in need is the Salvation Army. Brandon Harris is a first time bell ringer for the...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
kotatv.com
Rapid City could use more ‘angels’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dozens of Salvation Army angel tree gift tags have not been collected as the deadline nears to buy gifts for children. That deadline is Monday, Dec. 12. Six municipal facilities have angel trees. People can stop by and pick up a gift tag that has...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City high schoolers participate in No-Shave November
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In honor of No-Shave November coming to a close, Rapid City high schoolers are headed to a local barber to finally shave after weeks of growing facial hair. Eight students from the Rapid City High School participated in No-Shave November, which is a campaign...
KELOLAND TV
Eye on KELOLAND: Project Warm-Up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures quickly turn frigid, one organization is working long hours to help keep children and their families warm. Long before the bell starts the day at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls, a group of fifth graders is making blankets. “One of...
KELOLAND TV
‘We are just a bunch of sinners trying to make the world a better place’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls motorcycle group gathers every Sunday to help those in need. For the past 5 years, members of the motorcycle ministry group, The Fam, meet to hand out food to people at homeless shelters. “We just try to do what we can...
KELOLAND TV
How to support survivors of suicide loss
This story involves information on death by suicide and suicide loss. Please call 988 or 211 if you are in need of crisis support or are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support. Death by suicide is tough to deal with any point of the year, yet...
KELOLAND TV
Ace Academy fundraising for additional van
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Field trips can be a fun way for students to get hands-on experience on different topics they’re learning in school. One Sioux Falls school is fundraising to make that experience possible for its students. Students at Ace Academy get plenty of learning done...
KELOLAND TV
The story behind the Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Josh Hayes is a 28-year-old Sioux Falls man working in healthcare. He’s perhaps better known to the community, however, as the Christmas light map guy. Hayes and I were seated in a Sioux Falls coffee shop early Monday afternoon, and he began telling...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners
DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
KEVN
Holiday lights spread throughout Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is that time of the year when houses all over the nation are either beginning to decorate their homes or have already done so for the holiday season. What better way to appreciate the hard work put into holiday decorations that homeowners put up...
KELOLAND TV
Winter fastest warming season, according to recent research
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though we’ve been slightly below average to start December this year that hasn’t been the case in recent years. Metrological winter is here, which includes the months of December, January and February. Recent research has shown winter is the fastest warming...
KELOLAND TV
City of Sioux Falls looking to hire lifeguards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is already starting to hire lifeguards for the summer. There will be walk-in interviews at the Midco Aquatic Center throughout December. The first will be on December 19th from one to five p.m. Starting pay is $16 an hour.
KELOLAND TV
Garden glow lights up the Brookings community
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– A KELOLAND garden has transformed into a magical holiday destination. Thousands of lights in multiple displays can be found throughout the McCrory Gardens. What started off as just 11 decorated Christmas trees has now grown into a large light show. A 24-foot tall Christmas tree is...
KELOLAND TV
Doctor encourages flu shots ahead of holidays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Flu is taking off sooner than normal this year. According to the latest numbers from the Department of Health, there were 1,155 cases confirmed over the week of Thanksgiving. That’s nearly double the new cases from the week before. The yellow line...
KEVN
Pet of the Week: Snooky
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week’s Pet of the Week is a gorgeous Chow-Mix with very a strong look. She is quite unique, sweet and very dashing. As elegant as a Chow Chow can be, meet Snooky, your typical meatball. She’s full of energy and loves attention just like her Jersey Shore predecessor. Her fluffy black hair is captivating with a curious outgoing nature.
KELOLAND TV
Shop with a cop this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week some Sioux Falls police officers will be swapping out the city streets for store isles. Over the next several days the department will be taking part in three different shopping events. “The kids show up and they are paired with an officer...
KEVN
Rapid City family shares passion for Christmas in the form of a tiny town
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Holiday decorations come in all sizes. Although it may be on the small side, a family passionate about Christmas wanted the entire community to see how they deck the halls. “The Christmas Village has been in my family for at least 41 years,” said Jessica...
KELOLAND TV
Preparations in Box Elder continue after unveiling the B-21
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a flurry of activity in Box Elder, as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares to be the home of the B-21 Raider. The aircraft was just unveiled Friday in California. But before they arrive, there’s a lot of work to do. “Now...
kotatv.com
From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop. SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage. “Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:
Comments / 0