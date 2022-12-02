ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

‘People are very giving and sharing’ Match Day this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– With the rising cost of food, gas and other household items, a lot of families are turning to charities for help. One of the agencies seeing a significant increase in need is the Salvation Army. Brandon Harris is a first time bell ringer for the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City could use more ‘angels’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dozens of Salvation Army angel tree gift tags have not been collected as the deadline nears to buy gifts for children. That deadline is Monday, Dec. 12. Six municipal facilities have angel trees. People can stop by and pick up a gift tag that has...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City high schoolers participate in No-Shave November

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In honor of No-Shave November coming to a close, Rapid City high schoolers are headed to a local barber to finally shave after weeks of growing facial hair. Eight students from the Rapid City High School participated in No-Shave November, which is a campaign...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Eye on KELOLAND: Project Warm-Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures quickly turn frigid, one organization is working long hours to help keep children and their families warm. Long before the bell starts the day at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls, a group of fifth graders is making blankets. “One of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How to support survivors of suicide loss

This story involves information on death by suicide and suicide loss. Please call 988 or 211 if you are in need of crisis support or are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support. Death by suicide is tough to deal with any point of the year, yet...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ace Academy fundraising for additional van

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Field trips can be a fun way for students to get hands-on experience on different topics they’re learning in school. One Sioux Falls school is fundraising to make that experience possible for its students. Students at Ace Academy get plenty of learning done...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The story behind the Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Josh Hayes is a 28-year-old Sioux Falls man working in healthcare. He’s perhaps better known to the community, however, as the Christmas light map guy. Hayes and I were seated in a Sioux Falls coffee shop early Monday afternoon, and he began telling...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners

DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
DEADWOOD, SD
KEVN

Holiday lights spread throughout Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is that time of the year when houses all over the nation are either beginning to decorate their homes or have already done so for the holiday season. What better way to appreciate the hard work put into holiday decorations that homeowners put up...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter fastest warming season, according to recent research

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though we’ve been slightly below average to start December this year that hasn’t been the case in recent years. Metrological winter is here, which includes the months of December, January and February. Recent research has shown winter is the fastest warming...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

City of Sioux Falls looking to hire lifeguards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is already starting to hire lifeguards for the summer. There will be walk-in interviews at the Midco Aquatic Center throughout December. The first will be on December 19th from one to five p.m. Starting pay is $16 an hour.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Garden glow lights up the Brookings community

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– A KELOLAND garden has transformed into a magical holiday destination. Thousands of lights in multiple displays can be found throughout the McCrory Gardens. What started off as just 11 decorated Christmas trees has now grown into a large light show. A 24-foot tall Christmas tree is...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Doctor encourages flu shots ahead of holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Flu is taking off sooner than normal this year. According to the latest numbers from the Department of Health, there were 1,155 cases confirmed over the week of Thanksgiving. That’s nearly double the new cases from the week before. The yellow line...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Pet of the Week: Snooky

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week’s Pet of the Week is a gorgeous Chow-Mix with very a strong look. She is quite unique, sweet and very dashing. As elegant as a Chow Chow can be, meet Snooky, your typical meatball. She’s full of energy and loves attention just like her Jersey Shore predecessor. Her fluffy black hair is captivating with a curious outgoing nature.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shop with a cop this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week some Sioux Falls police officers will be swapping out the city streets for store isles. Over the next several days the department will be taking part in three different shopping events. “The kids show up and they are paired with an officer...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Preparations in Box Elder continue after unveiling the B-21

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a flurry of activity in Box Elder, as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares to be the home of the B-21 Raider. The aircraft was just unveiled Friday in California. But before they arrive, there’s a lot of work to do. “Now...
BOX ELDER, SD
kotatv.com

From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop. SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage. “Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:
RAPID CITY, SD

