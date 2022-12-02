ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

UPS truck catches fire, dangles from bridge

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eX8tG_0jVZvaUr00

HAMMOND, Ind. — A driver escaped with minor injuries after his truck crashed off a bridge in Indiana and was left upside down and hanging over a river.

Photos from the Indiana State Police show the dramatic scene as the UPS truck’s charred trailer stood upright between two overpasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etYNK_0jVZvaUr00

In a news release, the Indiana State Police said its preliminary investigation showed the UPS tractor-trailer was traveling west on Interstate 90 when the vehicle veered from the left lane and struck the center median. The force of the crash sent the truck over the wall and into the Calumet River below.

State police described the truck as remaining “perpendicular, hanging off the bridge in between the east and westbound lanes.” The crash also caused the truck to burst into flames.

Rescuers raced to find the driver, who got himself out of the truck to safety and was found clinging to a concrete bridge pillar.

Crews brought in a crane to help remove the truck from the bridge. When the crane brought the trailer up, the cab detached and fell back into the water, WLS reported.

In a statement to WBBM, UPS said, “We are thankful our driver is safe and that no other vehicles were involved. We are working with responding authorities on this continuing investigation.”

State police said the truck’s trailer was empty at the time of the crash.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WTHR

Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman

HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
102.5 The Bone

1 dead, 3 hospitalized in overdose incident in Southern California neighborhood

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent overdose at a California home on Saturday, authorities said. According to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Moreno Valley at about 7:30 p.m. EST. Multiple people at the scene were unresponsive, KTTV reported.
102.5 The Bone

‘He was very proud of himself’: Cat finds alligator head in Wisconsin lake

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — “Look what the cat dragged in” took on new meaning for a woman in Wisconsin when her cat dragged a severed alligator head out of a lake. Wendy Wiesehuegel told WISN that she thought she had seen an alligator on Lake Keesus, but didn’t think about it again until she saw her 2-year-old cat, named Burnt Toast, dragging something up from the lake.
WISH-TV

Over 2,000 in central Indiana without power due to high winds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High winds are causing power outages across central Indiana. AES Indiana is reporting more than 2,000 customers without power. AES Indiana is warning people to stay away from fallen, broken or damaged power lines. “Reported outages are widespread. The high winds have impacted customers across our...
102.5 The Bone

Power outages in North Carolina suspected as 'intentional vandalism': Sheriff

WASHINGTON — Vandals are suspected of causing a major power outage across a North Carolina county that plunged about 45,000 customers into darkness amid freezing temperatures, according to authorities. Evidence of sabotage was found at multiple electrical substations following the massive blackout Saturday night, prompting the Moore County Sheriff's...
103GBF

These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana

I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
14news.com

Tri-State drivers respond to gas prices declining before the holidays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the Tri-State, gas prices are now lower than they were before the war in Ukraine started in February. Many people say they have felt the pinch at the pump for months on end. Helen Lee lives in Evansville and says even with the recent decrease...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cbs4indy.com

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility...
WLKY.com

LOOK: Indiana's tallest outdoor Christmas tree is now lit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The tallest outdoor Christmas tree in the state of Indiana is on display and now lit. It sits on the campus of St. Mary's in South Bend. This year's tree is 75 feet tall. That's as big as the one in Rockefeller Center in New York City and ranks in the top five nationwide.
14news.com

Evansville-Vanderburgh JTF warning businesses to remove Tianeptine from shelves

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force is warning businesses to take Tianeptine off of their shelves. Back in March, the drug became a Schedule I controlled substance in Indiana making it illegal to sell or own. Officials say Tianeptine is commonly found in product brand names...
korncountry.com

North Vernon’s Brick Street Restaurant gets grant

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program...
Q985

300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois

Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
wtvbam.com

Police agencies to begin three month overtime speed enforcement on Thursday

CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite has announced his department and other law enforcement agencies around Michigan will be conducting overtime speed enforcement starting on Thursday and going until February 28, 2023. The action is being taken after law enforcement agencies across Michigan have reported...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy