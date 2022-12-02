ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Tom Hanks brews up his next role

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhr1E_0jVZvXnY00

Tom Hanks may have struck out with “Joe Versus. the Volcano” but hopefully, he won’t have the same to say about his next joe.

Hanks has started a company called Hanx For Our Troops and the first products will be cups of joe. Specifically, the company is launching three blends — First Class Joe, SGT. Peppermint and Tom’s Morning Magic Blend, People magazine reported.

The coffee will start shipping this month and coffee connoisseurs can pick from grounds, pods or instant coffee sticks.

The company said that 100% of profits go to support veterans and their families.

Hanks wrote on GiveHanx.com: “Our products support all those who have served America—past, and present—on active duty, as Veterans, and their families. By choosing our coffee, you help support those who chose to commit their time and efforts in defense of our liberties for the good cause that is the American Way. Every penny of profit says ‘thank you’ to them. We owe them our gratitude, eh?”

The website also shares stories from several veterans.

In addition to such roles as Woody from the “Toy Story” franchise and Fred Rogers from “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Hanks has appeared in and/or produced several war films such as, “Saving Private Ryan,” “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.”

France awarded Hanks the Legion d’honneur for his work on World War II projects, Fox News reported.

Hanks also helped the Hidden Heroes group with the help of former Sen. Elizabeth Dole and Jessica Allen, two army wives whose husbands were injured in service to the country.

Hidden Heroes helps military caregivers connect and support each other.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans are dumbfounded that a rare Tom Hanks horror isn’t more widely appreciated

We associate Tom Hanks with many things: talking cowboy dolls, precognitive death row guards, an illegal Dutch immigrant that brought Elvis to the top of the world, Forrest Gump… the list goes on. But no one would ever think to associate the legendary leading man with horror films as, for all the acting chops Hanks possesses, it just doesn’t feel right.
iheart.com

Dolly Parton Confirms Rumor that she's got a SECRET in a Dollywood Vault

Dolly Parton confirmed a bunch of rumors. 1- YES , she has a Christmas tree in every room of her house and she dresses up as Santa and comes down her personal elevator decorated as a chimney to deliver presents to all the children in her family!. 2- YES, Dolly...
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
E! News

Why Val Kilmer Was Forced to Pull Out of Disney+’s Willow Series

Watch: Stars Who Exited Hit TV Shows: Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy & More. Madmartigan's return was closer than we thought. The new Disney+ series Willow, premiering Nov. 30 on the streamer, is based on the 1988 fantasy adventure movie of the same name. In the film, Val Kilmer played the role of hunky swordsman Madmartigan who helped the titular Willow (Warwick Davis) on his epic journey.
People

James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition

James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Looper

Don Rickles Made Quentin Tarantino Want To Crawl Under A Rug On The Set Of Casino

There never seems to be a dull moment when Quentin Tarantino is around. For over 30 years, Tarantino has helmed some of the most memorable movies in recent memory. Whether he's changing the game for independent cinema with "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" or acting as a historical revisionist with "Inglorious Basterds" or "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has put practically any vision in his head onto the big screen. In the process, he has achieved great success with his work, with all his films earning a combined worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion (via The Numbers) and the filmmaker himself receiving two Oscars for best original screenplay (via IMDb).
ScreenCrush

Val Kilmer Was Written Out of ‘Willow’ Series at Last Minute

Val Kilmer’s character Madmartigan was one of the most iconic parts of 1988’s classic Willow. Unfortunately, he won’t be appearing in the first season of the new Willow TV series. It’s not for lack of trying on the studio’s end; Val Kilmer has had some major health challenges in recent years. He has been battling throat cancer since 2015.
Deadline

Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
NME

Watch Jenna Ortega’s viral ‘Wednesday’ dance scene, soundtracked by The Cramps

Netflix has shared a stand-alone video of Jenna Ortega’s viral dance scene from Wednesday, the new Addams Family spin-off series. You can watch the full scene above. The scene in question features in episode four of the series, titled ‘Woe What A Night’, when Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave’N dance and performs a series of ghoulish moves to the sound The Cramps‘ ‘Goo Goo Muck’.
102.5 The Bone

Marilyn Monroe photo inscribed to Joe DiMaggio sells for $300,000 at auction

DALLAS, Texas — A one-of-a-kind photo fetched a record price at auction, as the only known photograph of Marilyn Monroe inscribed to Joe DiMaggio hit the auction block. The photograph set a new auction record for a signed Monroe autograph, selling for $300,000, Heritage Auctions said in a news release. The photo, a publicity photo taken in 1953 for “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” is among the most famous portraits of the actress.
thedigitalfix.com

Jennifer Lopez wants a sequel to one of her worst movies

Jennifer Lopez is one of many popstar-actor hybrids in Hollywood, and like many of those performers, she has made some pretty great movies and also some pretty bad ones. When asked which of her films should get a sequel, J-Lo picked arguably the worst of them all. The movie based...
Variety

Neal Bledsoe Steps Away From Great American Family: ‘My Support for the LGBTQIA+ Community Is Unconditional’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Neal Bledsoe is distancing himself from Great American Family. In an exclusive statement to Variety, the actor, who starred in 2021’s “The Winter Palace” and this year’s “Christmas at the Drive-In” for GAF, explained his choice to step away from the Bill Abbott-led network following the recent remarks made by both the CEO and Candace Cameron Bure, the chief creative officer. “I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear. I look forward to working with creators who put no limits on the stories we tell and follow through on...
IndieWire

Val Kilmer ‘Willow’ Cameo Scrapped Due to ‘Insurmountable’ COVID Protocols

Val Kilmer delighted fans with his “Top Gun: Maverick” cameo earlier this year, but he came close to reprising another one of his beloved 1980s roles in 2022. In addition to his return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, he almost went back to the fantasy world of “Willow.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Willow” showrunner Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Kilmer came very close to reprising his role as Madmartigan on the Disney+ series. “We really wanted Val to come be in the show,” Kasdan said. “And Val really wanted to come out and be in the...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy