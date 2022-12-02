Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Photos: Terence Crawford Grinds Hard in Camp For Avanesyan Clash
OMAHA, NEBRASKA - Welterweight Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs), will look to finish 2022 on a high note as he takes on the WBO #6 ranked challenger, David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs). (photos by Marvin Kelly / Marvelous Photography) The fight takes place at the CHI Health...
KETV.com
How to watch Terence Crawford's fight against David Avanesyan
OMAHA, Neb. — Boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford will face David Avanesyan on Saturday in his hometown of Omaha. The fight will take place at the CHI Health Center, with ringwalks scheduled for 8 p.m. Do you need tickets to the bout? Click here. Crawford is undefeated at 38-0 with...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kmaland.com
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa
LINCOLN — Two more financial institutions, including one from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court filing Tuesday, Lincoln Savings Bank of Cedar Falls, Iowa, maintains that the estate of […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Council Bluffs man sentenced for placing explosive devices at Omaha home
A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for placing more than a dozen homemade explosive devices around a detached garage and vehicle in Omaha.
WOWT
$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
Veteran Nebraska Player Announces He Is Transferring
After four seasons in Lincoln, Huskers defensive lineman Mosai Newsom has announced that he's ready for a change. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the upperclassman and Iowa native said he's hitting the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Writing:. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities that the...
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes decommits from program
Arnold Barnes during a recruiting visit.Photo by(Michael Bruntz/247Sports. Nebraska football lost another player to the transfer portal on Monday. Running back Arnold Barnes decommitted from the program, making the announcement on Twitter.
WIBW
GoFundMe created for still missing Cari Allen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to maintain the affairs of Cari Allen, a missing Omaha mother who is believed to be with Aldrick Scott, the man accused of kidnapping her. Taji Assadi Loehr, a close friend of Cari Allen’s for 19 years, says she has created...
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program Saturday
Elijah Jeudy during practicePhoto byBrian Perroni/247Sports. Nebraska football will have a visitor on Saturday, as former Texas A&M defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy will be visiting Nebraska this Saturday per Mike Schaefer of 247Sports.
UPDATE: Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church
A statement from Christ Community Church said a threatening note was found on their Church door Saturday morning.
Two-sport athlete commits to Nebraska for football and track
Highly regarded high school sprinter Brice Turner announced he was committing to the Huskers for both football and track. Turner, who is not currently ranked by 247Sports, has posted some impressive track times throughout his career, including a wind-aided 10.25 100-meter dash. This season turned finished with 803 yards and...
KETV.com
Thursday could bring freezing rain and snow to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday could bring freezing rain, rain and snow as part of a wintry mix across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Beginning Thursday morning, steady rain will move in north from Kansas and Missouri before making its way into the Omaha metro and the Interstate 80 corridor around midday.
Nebraska Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe
This easy recipe will make you the star of any holiday party.
iheart.com
Four Omaha Murder Suspects In Court
The next court date will be January 9th for the four men accused of shooting and killing a teenage girl in Omaha. 19-year old Kash Davis, 20-year old Selassie Spencer, 20-year old Latrail Washington, and 19-year old Jarrious Hill are each charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of 15-year-old Synthia Elliott.
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly attempts to rob Omaha hotel, unsuccessful
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man reportedly tried to rob a hotel in Omaha on Monday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 3330 N 104th Ave., at 10:05 p.m. on Monday for a report of an attempted robbery. Officers said they talked to the hotel...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska bucks fan expectations in road win over Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It was Nebraska's first road win against the Bluejays since an NIT...
