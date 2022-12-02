ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Bay Net

Steven A. Hall Sworn In As St. Mary’s County Sheriff

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Captain Steven A. Hall was sworn in on Monday evening to become the new Sheriff of St. Mary’s County. Sheriff Hall joined the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer in 1994 and worked his way through the ranks over his career, working in every division of the agency.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

MISSING TEEN: Jasmen Eliana Reyes, Age 16; St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Jasmen Eliana Reyes (H-F-07-05-06), 5-08, 180lbs. Anyone with any information please contact the SMCSO at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

James Everett Windsor Jr.

James Everett “Jimmy” “Spanky” Windsor, Jr., 47, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 29, 2022, at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD with his family by his side. He was born on February 27, 1975, in Prince George’s County to the...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

UPDATE: 81-Year-Old Man Located At The St. Mary’s State Park

UPDATE – 11:00 P.M. – The missing person Merrill Hood has been located alive in a wooded area. Crews are working on a rescue operation, using drones and MSP Trooper 7. MSP UPDATE – Maryland State Troopers along with EMS and fire personnel are currently searching the area of St. Mary’s River State Park for a missing 81-year-old male, Merrill Wayland Hood. He is a white male, last seen wearing a orange jacket and Baltimore Orioles hat, as shown in the first image. He was last seen in the area of Norris Road and Chancellors Run Road.
GREAT MILLS, MD
Daily Voice

Former West Lanham Hills Firefighter Sentenced For Intentionally Setting Vacant House Blazes

A volunteer firefighter in Maryland who sparked, not fought several blazes at vacant homes in Prince George's County has been sentenced, the state's attorney announced. Jeremy Hawkins, a former West Lanham Hills Volunteer firefighter, has been sentenced to 15 years each on two counts of arson, with all but time served suspended, followed by three years supervised probation and a requirement to serve 120 hours of community service, according to Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Melissa Lynne Kimps

Melissa Lynne Kimps, 66 of California, MD passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022. She was born on June 9, 1956 to Theordore Edward Wade and Betty Jane (Ridge) Wade in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania . Melissa grew up in Pen Mar, Maryland with her four siblings and their fifth sister (cousin)...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Calvert Shop With A Cop Brings Community Together

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On Saturday, Dec. 3, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputies, along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police (MSP), Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Maryland State Fire Marshalls participated in the 16th Annual Calvert Shop with a Cop event.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Md. Sues Over Repeated St. Mary’s Overflows that Tainted Oysters

Maryland has filed suit against the water and sewer utility serving St. Mary’s County, accusing it of unlawfully spilling nearly 2.2 million gallons of untreated sewage, most of it into Chesapeake Bay tributaries, in dozens of sewer overflows over the past five years. A spill in 2021 has been tied to a food poisoning outbreak that sickened 27 people in Virginia who consumed oysters from a sewage-tainted St. Mary’s County creek.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Deputies Seeking Identity Of Dirt Bike Theft Suspects In Calvert County

ST. LEONARD, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the theft of two dirt bikes that occurred in the 2100 block of Timeless Drive in St. Leonard, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at approximately 2:38 a.m. Investigation revealed unknown suspects stole two dirt bikes: a...
Bay Net

Charles County Government December Holiday Schedule

LA PLATA, Md. – The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of December:. The Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata) will close at 2 p.m. for the Oath of Office ceremony. Friday, Dec. 9. The Charles County Treasury...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
FireRescue1

Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year

The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
Bay Net

71-Year-Old Man Killed In Charles County Fatal Head-On Collision

FAULKNER, Md. – On Monday, December 05, 2022, at approximately 3:54 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Road) in the area of Edgewater Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

