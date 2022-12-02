Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 men held in MD accused of murdering Westmoreland, VA school teacherWatchful EyeLeonardtown, MD
King George approves method to issue personal property tax refundsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Free-for-all RAM clinic offering health, medical & dental services in Warsaw this weekendWatchful EyeWarsaw, VA
Related
Bay Net
Steven A. Hall Sworn In As St. Mary’s County Sheriff
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Captain Steven A. Hall was sworn in on Monday evening to become the new Sheriff of St. Mary’s County. Sheriff Hall joined the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer in 1994 and worked his way through the ranks over his career, working in every division of the agency.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Five New Corrections Officers
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steve Hall and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcome and congratulate the graduates of Corrections Entrance Level Training Program Session 68. Their graduation ceremony was held on Friday evening at Chopticon High School. The St. Mary’s County...
Bay Net
MISSING TEEN: Jasmen Eliana Reyes, Age 16; St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Jasmen Eliana Reyes (H-F-07-05-06), 5-08, 180lbs. Anyone with any information please contact the SMCSO at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
Bay Net
CRITICAL MISSING PERSON: Lisa Ann Deel, Age 52; Last Seen November 30
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance is locating a critical missing female, Lisa Ann Deel, age 52, of Port Republic, MD. Deel was last seen on Nov. 30. She drives a bluish, green Toyota Prius with Maryland registration. Deel...
Bay Net
Police Seeking Identity Of Vandalism Suspects At Cheseldine Car Wash
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two men pictured in a vandalism investigation. On Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 7:43 pm, the two suspects arrived at Cheseldine Car Wash in California in a Honda van. The two men...
Bay Net
James Everett Windsor Jr.
James Everett “Jimmy” “Spanky” Windsor, Jr., 47, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 29, 2022, at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD with his family by his side. He was born on February 27, 1975, in Prince George’s County to the...
Bay Net
UPDATE: 81-Year-Old Man Located At The St. Mary’s State Park
UPDATE – 11:00 P.M. – The missing person Merrill Hood has been located alive in a wooded area. Crews are working on a rescue operation, using drones and MSP Trooper 7. MSP UPDATE – Maryland State Troopers along with EMS and fire personnel are currently searching the area of St. Mary’s River State Park for a missing 81-year-old male, Merrill Wayland Hood. He is a white male, last seen wearing a orange jacket and Baltimore Orioles hat, as shown in the first image. He was last seen in the area of Norris Road and Chancellors Run Road.
Former West Lanham Hills Firefighter Sentenced For Intentionally Setting Vacant House Blazes
A volunteer firefighter in Maryland who sparked, not fought several blazes at vacant homes in Prince George's County has been sentenced, the state's attorney announced. Jeremy Hawkins, a former West Lanham Hills Volunteer firefighter, has been sentenced to 15 years each on two counts of arson, with all but time served suspended, followed by three years supervised probation and a requirement to serve 120 hours of community service, according to Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: William Zachary Evans, Age 47; Last Seen In Mechanicsville
MECHANICVSILLE, Md. -The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating William Zachary Evans, age 47. Last seen in Mechanicsville. If seen contact SMCSO at (301) 475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
Bay Net
Calvert County Resident Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Win With Lunch
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – After starting his day by helping a relative move a boat to winter storage, a hungry Calvert County resident decided to stop at a grocery store to buy scratch-offs to play while he waited at a nearby sub shop for his lunch order. As he...
Bay Net
Melissa Lynne Kimps
Melissa Lynne Kimps, 66 of California, MD passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022. She was born on June 9, 1956 to Theordore Edward Wade and Betty Jane (Ridge) Wade in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania . Melissa grew up in Pen Mar, Maryland with her four siblings and their fifth sister (cousin)...
Bay Net
Calvert Shop With A Cop Brings Community Together
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On Saturday, Dec. 3, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputies, along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police (MSP), Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Maryland State Fire Marshalls participated in the 16th Annual Calvert Shop with a Cop event.
Newburg Man Killed In Head-On Crash With Virginia Truck Driver, State Police Say
A 71-year-old driver was killed in Maryland after losing control of his vehicle and striking a truck towing a semi-trailer driven by a Virginia man head-on, state police announced. Charles County resident Judson Edward Lewis, of Newburg, was pronounced dead on Monday, Dec. 5, after crashing into Nokesville, Virginia resident...
Md. Sues Over Repeated St. Mary’s Overflows that Tainted Oysters
Maryland has filed suit against the water and sewer utility serving St. Mary’s County, accusing it of unlawfully spilling nearly 2.2 million gallons of untreated sewage, most of it into Chesapeake Bay tributaries, in dozens of sewer overflows over the past five years. A spill in 2021 has been tied to a food poisoning outbreak that sickened 27 people in Virginia who consumed oysters from a sewage-tainted St. Mary’s County creek.
Bay Net
Deputies Seeking Identity Of Dirt Bike Theft Suspects In Calvert County
ST. LEONARD, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the theft of two dirt bikes that occurred in the 2100 block of Timeless Drive in St. Leonard, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at approximately 2:38 a.m. Investigation revealed unknown suspects stole two dirt bikes: a...
Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
Bay Net
Charles County Government December Holiday Schedule
LA PLATA, Md. – The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of December:. The Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata) will close at 2 p.m. for the Oath of Office ceremony. Friday, Dec. 9. The Charles County Treasury...
FireRescue1
Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year
The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
Missing Upper Marlboro man found dead in Montgomery County river Sunday
A missing 74-year-old Upper Marlboro man was found dead in Montgomery County Sunday morning. Police say the body of Johnnie Bouknight was discovered inside a car in a river off Edwards Ferry Road.
Bay Net
71-Year-Old Man Killed In Charles County Fatal Head-On Collision
FAULKNER, Md. – On Monday, December 05, 2022, at approximately 3:54 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Road) in the area of Edgewater Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland...
Comments / 1