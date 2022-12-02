ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Department of Energy program aims to make low-income Hoosier homes more energy efficient

The U.S. Department of Energy’s weatherization program provides energy assessments for qualifying Hoosiers to ensure their homes are utilizing energy properly. The program is intended for low-income families and gives priority to families with children, those with disabilities and older Hoosiers. Christin Willman is the weatherization training team leader...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Here are the results in Georgia's Senate runoff election

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia's Senate runoff race. The win gives Democrats a 51-49 Senate majority. The extra cushion of winning in Georgia means control of Senate committees and more leeway in tight votes. The runoff triggered when neither Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock nor...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy