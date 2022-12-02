Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Department of Energy program aims to make low-income Hoosier homes more energy efficient
The U.S. Department of Energy’s weatherization program provides energy assessments for qualifying Hoosiers to ensure their homes are utilizing energy properly. The program is intended for low-income families and gives priority to families with children, those with disabilities and older Hoosiers. Christin Willman is the weatherization training team leader...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Flu-like illnesses prompt hospital systems to restrict visitors, statewide activity high
Hospital systems in Indiana are enacting visitor restrictions in response to high flu-like illness activity – which can include flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Data from the Indiana Department of Health suggests this is the earliest start to high flu-like illnesses in the state since at least 2011. IU Health...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Here are the results in Georgia's Senate runoff election
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia's Senate runoff race. The win gives Democrats a 51-49 Senate majority. The extra cushion of winning in Georgia means control of Senate committees and more leeway in tight votes. The runoff triggered when neither Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock nor...
