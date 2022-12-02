Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Related
cbs17
UNC’s Avery Patterson scores twice, but Tar Heels fall in national championship
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – University of North Carolina’s Avery Patterson scored both of the Tar Heels’ goals in their stunning 3-2 loss to UCLA in the national championship game on Monday. Patterson addressed how painful it was to give up the tying goal with just 16 seconds...
Former NC State football player back in jail after being charged with threatening, stalking current NC State coach
RALEIGH, N.C. — Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli is back in jail after being charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren. The former NC State player was arrested again on Dec. 1 and is being held with a $500K bond. Boletepeli, who played...
cbs17
Esports bar opens in downtown Durham, as industry continues to grow
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — From the drinks, to the menus and the big TV’s, it may look like your typical bar. However, Glen Swan, the owner of Bad Machines in downtown Durham, said there’s a big, unique difference. “We are electronic sports, and no one is doing...
cbs17
Man! Shania Twain feels like playing Raleigh in 2023! Country star announces more tour dates
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You’re not dreaming or stupid, but everyone needs to know right now: Shania Twain really is coming to Raleigh. The 1990s country superstar will play at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Oct. 18 as part of her first tour in five years. Tickets go...
cbs17
Home sweet emu; Person County bird back home with owners
HURDLE MILLS, N.C. — Doug’s home!. Person County Animal Services said Tuesday that the evasive emu that was last seen sauntering off Burlington Road in Person County is back home with his owners. This was the third-known emu on the loose in North Carolina this year. The Blind...
cbs17
35,000 still in the dark in Moore County; power fix now set for Wednesday night, Duke Energy says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — As Moore County enters a fourth night largely in the dark, Duke Energy officials said Tuesday they plan to restore power a day earlier than planned. Meanwhile, at an afternoon news conference, Moore County officials said there have been more than 600 calls to 911 since the power outage began. Authorities have investigated hundreds of the calls — from burglary to EMS to carbon monoxide concerns.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
WRAL
Flames burn at food processing plant in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. — Firefighters on Tuesday quickly responded to a fire at a food processing facility in Wilson. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 1711 Purina Circle. Firefighters at the scene told WRAL News a machine failed and caught fire. Crews were able to contain the fire...
cbs17
Man injured in third weekend shooting in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was injured in a shooting, Durham police said. This happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Glenbrook Drive. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim who had been shot. Police said the victim was taken to...
cbs17
Moore County Schools to remain closed through Thursday
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County School System announced Tuesday all schools will remain closed through Thursday. Due to the continuing widespread power outage in Moore County, the school system has closed all schools through Thursday with a determination for Friday coming during a press conference being held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, an announcement from the schools said.
cbs17
Code-red lockdown lifted at Raleigh schools after juvenile detained
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A male juvenile has been detained by police in connection to a code-red lockdown at Wakefield High, Middle, and Elementary schools on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., police received a call regarding a subject with a gun at Wakefield High School at 2200 Wakefield Pines Drive. All three schools were put into the lockdown to their proximity to one another.
cbs17
Moore County schools closed Tuesday due to ongoing power outage
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Due to the continuing widespread power outage in Moore County and on Moore County Schools operations, all schools will be closed to all students and staff on Tuesday, the school system said Monday. Moore County Schools said it will continue to monitor the situation and...
cbs17
Durham woman dies after bike struck in hit-and-run; Wake Forest man faces 11 charges
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Wake Forest, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP). The driver of the car is now facing 11 charges from two agencies. The Durham County Sherriff’s...
cbs17
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC allowing early prescription refills for Moore County residents due to power outage
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In response to the power outages affecting Moore County, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will allow early prescription refills through Friday to ensure that customers have access to the prescription drugs they need. Early prescription refills are available to customers in every...
cbs17
How many Moore County customers are without power? ‘Glitch’ leads to wrong numbers on Duke Energy map
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — How many customers are without power in Moore County?. A discrepancy between an online map and a chart led to CBS 17 asking Duke Energy what the real numbers are. After the gunfire attack on two electrical substations Saturday night, the initial numbers were about...
cbs17
‘Violence and sabotage’: Governor, Duke Energy address Moore County power grid attack
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “What happened here Saturday night was a criminal attack.”. Those were the first words said when North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper spoke about the power grid attack that has left 32,000 people without power still in Moore County. Following an internal briefing with emergency...
NC man wins $150,000 Powerball prize
Williams initially won $50,000 by matching the numbers on the four white balls and Powerball. His fortune tripled thanks to the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
450-pound sunfish washes ashore on NC beach
RALEIGH, N.C. — A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it.
Comments / 0