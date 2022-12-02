Arrest made in death of Migos rapper Takeoff

HOUSTON — Two men have been arrested — including one facing a murder charge — in the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff, police announced Friday.

Authorities in Houston said Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the Nov. 1 shooting. Cameron Joshua, 22, has also been charged with felony possession of a weapon.

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, Takeoff was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. CDT outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Sgt. Michael Burrow said Takeoff was “an innocent bystander” caught up in violence after an argument broke out following a private party.

“There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event,” Burrow said Friday. “There was an argument that happened later on outside the bowling alley which led to the shooting. I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game. He was not involved in the argument that happened outside. He was not armed.”

Chief Troy Finner said that Takeoff was “definitely in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“(We have) no evidence whatsoever to say anything different,” he added.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the shooting “was a case of another young man taking the life of another young man for no reason.”

Clark was identified as “the lethal shooter in the case,” Burrow said. Chief Troy Finner added that Joshua was charged because “he was there on the scene and he was in possession of a weapon, he’s a felon.”

Takeoff was one of three members of Migos alongside his uncle, Quavo, and cousin, Offset. Quavo was with his nephew at the time of the shooting, and photos showed him kneeling over Takeoff after he was shot, WSB-TV reported.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

“We still have a lot of people that we’re trying to locate and talk to,” Burrow said, adding that about 30 people were standing outside when the shooting happened. None of those people immediately gave statements to police, though Burrow said investigators have since found and interviewed several.

©2022 Cox Media Group